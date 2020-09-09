New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Watch the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War multiplayer reveal livestream here

Check out what lies in store for the multiplayer component of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War with today's livestream.
Sam Chandler
The next Call of Duty game, Black Ops Cold War, is set to have its multiplayer revealed today in a livestream on the official Call of Duty Twitch channel. The team at Treyarch has been hard at work bringing the Cold War of the 1980s to life, and it’s time that work was revealed. You can watch the entire Cold War multiplayer livestream reveal right here on Shacknews.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War multiplayer reveal

The Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War multiplayer reveal is scheduled to begin on September 9, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET. There’s no knowing exactly how long this reveal will go for, but viewers would likely be wise sectioning off at least an hour of their time. Join us in the Chatty thread below and let us know what you think of what you see!

Officially announced on August 19, 2020, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War focuses on a tension-filled period of history. The tension happened to seep into real life as Activision pulled the official reveal trailer and re-uploaded it, sans any footage of the Tiananmen Square protests. The irony here is that the message of the trailer is “Know your history or be doomed to repeat it”.

Since then, Cold War received a November 13, 2020, release date and news that the single-player will have branching pathways and multiple endings. This should give campaign players more reason to get back in and replay beyond the usual Veteran run.

After the reveal is wrapped, make sure you check out the Shacknews Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War page for breaking news and ongoing coverage of this year’s Call of Duty game.

