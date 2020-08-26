Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War story trailer reveals November release date The newest trailer for Tryarch's Black Ops Cold War puts a spotlight on the game's story.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War was finally revealed as the next game in the classic franchise after a long buildup of rumors and speculation. Developed by Treyarch and Raven Software, we got a better idea of what to expect in the title with a brand new story trailer, revealing the game’s setting and story.

As the name alludes, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is set during the notoriously tense standoff between the United States and the Soviet Union throughout the mid to late 1900s. The Black Ops series is rooted in covert ops, espionage, and government secrets, which is on full display in the new story trailer, which can be seen below.

As with the game’s initial reveal, we see a lot of real-world footage from the White House, and various wars. In the story gameplay, we see characters searching for a Soviet agent named Perseus, whose actions could have a profound impact on the course of the Cold War. We then see a classic Call of Duty action sizzle reel, showing off some of the campaign’s set pieces. The classic RC-XD device even makes an appearance, which first debuted in 2010’s Call of Duty: Black Ops.

What will really catch fans’ attention in the trailer is the appearance of characters like Frank Woods and Alex Mason, who played pivotal roles in the original Black Ops story. It’ll be fascinating to see how the events of the first game tie into Black Ops Cold War, and in what capacity.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War sees the return of fan-favorite characters Frank Woods, Alex Mason, and Jason Hudson.

The trailer ends with confirmation that Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will launch on November 13. The game will be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. The trailer also confirms that players who pre order the game will receive the Woods Operator Pack in Warzone, which recently leaked. For all the latest news and updates on Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, be sure to bookmark the Shacknews page dedicated to the upcoming CoD title.