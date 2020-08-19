New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War confirmed for 2020, full reveal next week

Activision and Treyarch have announced Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
Donovan Erskine
1

After a long buildup of rumors, speculation, and teasing, we’ve finally gotten a proper reveal for Call of Duty 2020. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will be the next installment in the Call of Duty franchise. Developed by Treyarch and Raven Software, this will be the fifth game in the Black Ops subsection within the Call of Duty series. A teaser trailer has been released, with a full reveal coming next week. 

The trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War was posted as an unlisted video to the game series’ official YouTube channel. Titled “Know Your History” the teaser trailer for Black Ops Cold War is heavy on all of the classified/espionage vibes that the Black Ops games first ushered into the CoD franchise. The video is lacking any in-game imagery or gameplay, instead using real-world footage from different wars in American history. 

The trailer ends with the slogan “Know your history, or be doomed to repeat it.” Though it hasn’t been explicitly stated, it seems pretty clear that Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will act as a soft reboot for the Black Ops game. Instead of the more futuristic, sci-fi setting that the games would become, Black Ops Cold War looks to be going back to the 60s-era setting of the original Black Ops title. It looks like Black Ops is getting the same treatment we saw with Modern Warfare. It’ll be interesting to see if characters like Woods or Mason show up in this new iteration.

A full reveal is scheduled for August 26, just a week out from the game’s official announcement. The reveal is set to go down in Verdansk, which Warzone players will recognize as the setting of Call of Duty’s ongoing battle royale component. We’ve already seen teases within Warzone, could a full trailer be debuted in-game? After a long buildup of rumors and teases, we’ll find out soon.

New Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War details will be unveiled on August 26. You can expect to read the latest news right here on Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

