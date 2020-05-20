Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War could be COD 2020's official title According to several sources, Treyarch may be aiming to take the Black Ops end of the Call of Duty franchise back to its 1960s roots.

Despite the ongoing success of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019 through regular updates and its hugely popular battle royale component, Warzone, it would appear Activision is still on track to push out another Call of Duty game in 2020 through Treyarch. Rumor was going around about Treyarch having started development already, but recent whisperings may have revealed that the 2020 game will be called Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

The rumors of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s supposed title started appearing on Call of Duty leaker Okami’s Twitter on May 19, 2020, and have since been supported by reporting at Eurogamer which alleges that unnamed sources have confirmed the title. As one might expect, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War means that Treyarch is likely taking the series back to where the original Call of Duty: Black Ops began, though its hard to say whether we’ll be rejoining original protagonists of the series such as Alex Mason and Frank Woods.

It’s not the first time we’d heard that Treyarch was already working on the 2020 Call of Duty title, nor are these rumors the only ones going around about the game. Recently, bunkers started unlocking in Call of Duty’s Warzone battle royale map and players have since discovered some interesting things inside that reportedly make several references to the Cold War and 1960s era, not the least of which was a very retro spyplane. Treyarch also came out with a 10-year anniversary celebration which detailed the full story of just the first Call of Duty: Black Ops, which may also lend credence to their focus on returning to the beginning.

Whatever the case, we’ll be on the look-out for more as 2020 rolls along. Stay tuned to Shacknews for further information and details about Treyarch’s upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.