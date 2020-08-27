Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War to have branching pathways and multiple endings
The latest Call of Duty title will allow more player customization and choices.
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is set to be the next installment in the long-running FPS franchise, set to launch on November 13 for both current and next-gen consoles. During Gamescom Opening Night Live, we were given new details about the game’s campaign. This includes the fact that Black Ops Cold War will allow players to create their own character, make pivotal choices, and influence the game’s ending.
