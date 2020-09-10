Will Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War have Zombies? Will Zombies mode be in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War? Here's what we know right now.

The Call of Duty franchise is set to swing back to Treyarch with the release of Black Ops Cold war this November. The developers have shown off the game’s campaign, as well as the new multiplayer and Warzone changes. However, there’s one major component to the Black Ops Series that has yet to receive the spotlight. This has led many CoD fans to wonder if Zombies will be in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

On September 9, 2020, developer Treyarch held an event where they dove deep into the game’s multiplayer. We learned more about the maps and weapons, as well as some brand new ways to play. Though the focus was strictly kept on multiplayer and Warzone, there was an interesting tease at the end of the broadcast. We saw a character in a seemingly abandoned underground facility, with only their flashlight illuminating the darkness. The camera pans down over a ledge and we see a horde of… you guessed it, zombies! The referenced sequence can be seen in the trailer below, starting at 3:05.

This more or less confirms that Zombies will be in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. An alternate survival mode that sees players fighting against endless waves of undead, Zombies has become a staple of the Treyarch Call of Duty games. First appearing in Call of Duty: World at War, Zombies also appeared in 2010’s Call of Duty: Black Ops and every subsequent Black Ops title. It was already quite likely that the mode would return in Black Ops Cold War, but this confirmation is a nice reassurement for fans.

So, there you have it. Zombies will be in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. The game is set to launch in just a couple of months on November 13, so we hope to learn more details soon. When that information comes, we’ll have it for you right here on Shacknews.