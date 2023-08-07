New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 revealed with November release date

Call of Duty is making no pit stops on the road to Modern Warfare 3.
Ozzie Mejia
Activision
1

It's the middle of August, so some fans may be wondering where the announcement of the latest Call of Duty title is. Activision didn't keep those folks waiting any longer, as the publisher started the week with the official announcement of the series' next title. Surprisingly, it's a straight jump to Call of Duty: Modern Warfer 3.

The 40-second teaser for Modern Warfare 3 was uploaded to the Call of Duty social media channels on Monday, August 7, 2023. It offered little in terms of details on what players can expect or even who's making it. The Modern Warfare name would indicate that Infinity Ward is returning for the second straight year, though a repost on the Sledgehammer Games Twitter account seems to at least point to their assistance. One thing that is known is that there is a reveal event on its way. While it's likely that they'll eventually hit Call of Duty's various social channels, the first worldwide reveal for Modern Warfare 3 will happen within Call of Duty: Warzone.

"Drop into Call of Duty: Warzone to experience the worldwide reveal for Call of Duty 2023 in a limited-time event," reads the Call of Duty website. "Join the ranks of Shadow Company to take on Konni forces and secure the chemical weapon threat before it's too late. Stay tuned to Call of Duty channels for more details about the upcoming reveal."

Call of Duty: Warzone hosting the Modern Warfare 3 reveal

Source: Activision

Though there are no developer or gameplay details for Modern Warfare 3 at this time, there is a release date. The game will release on Friday, November 10, 2023 and is expected to hit PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. We'll continue to watch for any further updates on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

