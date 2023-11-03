Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred expansion teased for late 2024 The expansion got its first teaser trailer at BlizzCon 2023.

With a few months of Diablo 4 behind us and Season 2 in full swing, fans were curious about what Blizzard would have to share at its marquee BlizzCon event this year. It turns out Blizzard had an expansion to share with fans. There wasn't much sign of what Diablo 4’s first expansion will be. However, we did get a name for the expansion and a release window. Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred is coming in late 2024.

Blizzard shared details of Diablo 4’s Vessel of Hatred expansion during the Opening Ceremony of BlizzCon 2023 this week. During the teaser trailer, we got to see a shot that took us through a thick jungle full of trees, vines, and other greenery. It eventually goes over the crest of a hill where a giant temple sits in front of a setting sun. You can see the full trailer just below.

We always knew there were going to be expansions for Diablo 4. Even if we didn’t have things like Diablo 3’s Reaper of Souls expansion to look to, Blizzard straight-up confirmed expansions in the works back in June 2023. It’s a little surprising to see an expansion so soon after the game came out, but also promising to see that we already have a name and release window for Vessel of Hatred.

With Diablo 4’s Vessel of Hatred expansion confirmed, stay tuned for more details as they drop leading up to the expansion’s release next year.