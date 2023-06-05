Diablo 4 lead confirms multiple expansions in the works In a recent interview, Rod Fergusson shared that Diablo 4's live-service system makes for better release of content, so the team is already working on expansion content.

It seems obvious that a live-service RPG as big as Diablo 4 would eventually have DLC or expansion content to keep players locked in, but recently, Diablo general manager Rod Fergusson erased all doubt. Even though Diablo 4 just came out a few days ago, Fergusson confirmed in an interview that the team is working on not one, but two upcoming expansions to the game.

Fergusson shared this confirmation in a recent appearance on the Kinda Funny channel in which he came on to speak to the game’s early reception. During the interview, Fergusson shared that the move to live-service has made for a better pipeline of content for Diablo 4, making it easier for developers to implement new content into the game.

“So, you have to build your team and your structure around a way you can do that sustainably, because you're kind of always shipping in a way," said Fergusson. "As I sit here, we're about to launch the main game, we're finishing up season one, we're working on season two, we're working on expansion one, we're kicking off expansion two… we're working on that now [laughs] and we haven't even launched the game.”

Rod Fergusson shared that Diablo 4's live-service foundation has paved the way for a lot more content and a streamlined way to deliver it to Diablo 4 players.

Source: Kinda Funny

It might seem ambitious, but Diablo 4 has also been in the works at Blizzard for quite a while and is one of the crown jewel franchises of the developer. Activision Blizzard was able to come out of the gate strong with good critical reception for Diablo 4, including here at Shacknews, as well as a healthy player base to start out. Additionally, the live-service element of Diablo 4 means the developers can fill the space between expansions with smaller content drops or activity, such as a race to be one of the first 1,000 players to reach Level 100 on Hardcore Mode.

Nonetheless, those players who are already blazing through Lilith’s minions will likely be happy to hear that further content is already on the way. Be ready for it by reading our guides and stay tuned for news on the expansions and further Diablo 4 updates as they drop.