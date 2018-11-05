Diablo 4 devs talk designing the druid's shape-shifting animations
The druid is back in Diablo 4 and the team has worked hard to make the shape-shifting class as impressive as ever.
Was Blizzard's apology at BlizzCon 2019 enough, or will/are you boycotting the company? The staff discusses their feelings, and asks Shacknews Chatty readers to share theirs.
It's time to return to Sanctuary, but it's more violent than you might remember. It's also more social! Shacknews goes hands-on with Diablo 4 at BlizzCon 2019.
Were you hoping to party like it was 999 (or June 2000) at BlizzCon 2019? You weren't the only one disappointed at the lack of any announcement for Diablo 2 Remastered.
Blizzard officially announced Diablo 4 during today's BlizzCon proceedings, revealing a return to the series' darker roots with a set of new cinematic and gameplay trailers.
New rumors surrounding Diablo 4 could point to a grittier and darker campaign like Diablo 2.
Blizzard has renewed its focus on Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2 after cancelling an unannounced StarCraft FPS.
A pulled video allegedly was going to simply confirm that Diablo 4 is in development, but not ready to be shown.