Diablo 4 suspends trading in Season 2 due to new duplication exploit This is the second major time a duplication bug has caused Blizzard to suspend player trading in as many seasons.

Another nasty duplication bug has hit Diablo 4, and because of bad actors abusing it, Diablo 4’s player trading has once again been suspended. The exploit surfaced after the release of the Diablo 4’s second season, the Season of Blood, and following the various addition of features and rebalances to the game. The team is currently working on a fix for the exploit, but has warned that those accounts found to be using the glitch could be punished in accordance with the game’s End-User License Agreement.

Diablo 4 Community Manager Rich Bantegui (AKA filthierich) shared details of the trade suspension on the Diablo 4 forums. It was there that Blizzard promised a fix is in the works for the latest duplication exploit and that players caught using it will be actioned according to legal rules in its player TOS:

We’ve suspended player trading in Diablo IV until further notice due to a duplication exploit. We are working on a fix to amend this issue and will update you once we’ve reinstated the ability to trade. We will continue to monitor this activity to ensure a healthy playing experience for all.

Source: Blizzard Entertainment

This is the second major time in as many seasons that Diablo 4 has experienced a notable trade suspension due to an exploit glitch. The first was during Season of the Malignant a couple months back. However, Season of Blood seems to have gotten its own version of the exploit.

Since Diablo is a live-service game now, duplicate exploits and bugs are especially disruptive of the player economy and Blizzard has responded to them with high-priority attention. Even so, it remains to be seen when this latest one will be fixed and player trading will be back on track. Stay tuned for more details as they become available.