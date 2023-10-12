Diablo 4 community director confirms the game will be Steam Deck Verified Set to arrive on Steam next week, Diablo franchise Global Community Development Director Adam Fletcher said Diablo 4 will be ready to play on the Steam Deck.

Next week is a pretty big week for Diablo 4. Not only is the game’s Season of Blood kicking off, but it’s also launching on Steam, making it available to players that would rather deal with the convenience of a Steam launcher over Battle.Net. More than that, if you’re considering playing on Steam Deck, you’re in luck. Diablo franchise Global Community Development Director Adam Fletcher confirmed that Diablo 4 will be Steam Deck Verified when it hits the platform, practically guaranteeing it should work on the handheld without a hitch.

Fletcher shared word of Diablo 4 being Steam Deck Verified on his personal Twitter on October 12, 2023. The game’s Steam Page also shares that it officially has Steam Deck verification ahead of its release. With Diablo 4 set to launch on Steam on October 19, 2023, right alongside the start of the Season of Blood, it was a priority for the developers. It should come as a relief to players that were hoping to play the game on Valve’s handheld PC gaming platform.

It was just a week ago that Activision Blizzard confirmed that Diablo 4 would be coming to Steam alongside the launch of the Season of Blood. Activision Blizzard is looking to gain back a wealth of player goodwill after a rough first season. The Season of the Malignant brought with it a wealth of nerfs and bugs that rubbed many players the wrong way, forcing Blizzard to apologize to the community and promise more transparency in game updates. With the game coming to Steam, getting Steam Deck verification, and the Season of Blood looming, next week marks a big chance for Blizzard to get Diablo 4 back into good graces.

Whether it does all that or not, it should at least come as good news that if you do play Diablo 4 on Steam, the Steam Deck can handle it. Stay tuned for more updates and news leading up to the Season of Blood next week.