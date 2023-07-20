Diablo 4 Campfire Chat livestream scheduled to address Update 1.1.0a feedback Fans are none too happy about the nerfs to some of their favorite classes and abilities, and Blizzard plans to speak to that feedback later this week.

Diablo 4’s latest big update is out, and Season of the Malignant has launched today, but a lot of players are up in arms about this week’s patch. A multitude of nerfs, new bugs, and a wide variety of further complaints have turned the launch of Diablo 4’s Season 1 into a muddled affair of frustration and disappointment. Blizzard can’t fix that right away, but it wants to assure fans it’s listening. That’s why a scheduled Campfire Chat livestream this week will address feedback to Diablo 4 Update 1.1.0a.

Blizzard announced the details of the upcoming Diablo 4 Update 1.1.0a and Season of the Malignant Campfire Chat livestream on July 19, 2023. Following the backlash of the recent set of patch notes and the updates that came with them, Game Director Joe Shely, Associate Game Director Joseph Piepiora, and Associate Director of Community Adam Fletcher intend to kick off the livestream on July 21 at 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET. It will be viewable on the Diablo Twitch and YouTube channels.

Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Diablo 4’s Update 1.1.0a was to kick off the Season of the Malignant, but it also brough a huge array of balances, nerfs, and buffs, and the community was not thrilled about many of them. Sorcerer survivability was allegedly nerfed into the dirt alongside damage. Leveling and experience farming across the board also saw notable nerfs, reducing the speed of progress in the game heavily. It’s upset enough players that Blizzard noted it intends specifically to speak to the patch, the complaints the devs have heard, and what’s on the horizon for the game.

It will be interesting to see what Blizzard has to say at its Diablo 4 Campfire Chat, whether they stick to their changes or offer plans for short-term and long-term fixes. Stay tuned as we watch for the results of the livestream tomorrow and share the latest updates here.