Diablo 4 is coming to Steam just in time for the Season of Blood Activision Blizzard is finally bringing Diablo 4 over to Steam, and its release date is the same day the Season of Blood kicks off.

With the second season of Diablo 4, the Season of Blood, Activision Blizzard is out to get back on track and in players’ good graces after a messy first season. It turns out that a part of that is bringing the game over to the Steam platform. Today, Activision Blizzard announced that Diablo 4 will be making its way over to Steam this month, and its launch on the popular PC platform coincides with the start of the Season of Blood.

Activision Blizzard announced the details of Diablo 4’s Steam launch in a blog post on the game’s website this week. On October 17, Diablo 4 will be available on Steam. The store page is up and the game can already be wishlisted as well. This release date on Steam also coincides with the launch of the Season of Blood, which will kick off on all available platforms, including Steam, on the same day.

Diablo 4's release on Steam will take place on the same day as the launch of the Season of Blood, bringing vampiric powers and blood magic to the game.

Diablo 4 is on the hunt for a win after a shaky first season in the Season of the Malignant. Players weren’t fond of the progression, nerfs to popular builds, and bugs affecting everything from class loot tables to regular gameplay. It was such a mess that Blizzard offered an apology to players, as well as further livestream presentations and more transparency about upcoming changes so as not to blindside players or take their favorite builds away overnight.

With the Season of Blood about to be underway, Activision Blizzard no doubt sees this as a big opportunity to make things right with Diablo 4’s playerbase. With the game coming to Steam, it might already be on the right track. Stay tuned for further updates as we get closer to the Season of Blood’s launch.