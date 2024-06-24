New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Diablo 4 is getting an 'Infernal Hordes' survival mode in Season 5

Players will face off against increasingly dangerous waves of enemies for the chance at earning powerful rewards and gear.
TJ Denzer
Image via Blizzard Entertainment
1

Diablo 4 is about to get an interesting new way to play and collect gear and rewards in its upcoming fifth season. Season 5 will be coming to public testing near the end of from tomorrow into July, and with it will come a new Infernal Hordes mode. In this mode, players will fight off waves of enemies and attempt to survive as the waves become increasingly dangerous. Those who survive long enough will be rewarded for their efforts with gear and other goodies.

Blizzard Entertainment announced the details of Infernal Hordes in Season 5 in a developer blog post this week. In order to access the Infernal Hordes challenge, players will have to secure a Hell Compass, which can be obtained by defeating endgame bosses, Helltides, Nightmare Dungeons, Whispers, or the Eternal quest for the season. Use a Hell Compass to access the Infernal Hordes where you’ll face off against waves to earn Burning Aether for powerful gear and other rewards. Players that get far enough will also gain the chance to challenge and defeat the Fell Council waiting at the end.

The Infernal Hordes mode is an interesting new challenge in Season 5 of Diablo 4. The new season is still in development, but a public test is going live soon. From June 25 to July 2, 2024, players will be able to jump into the PTR and try out Seasaon 5’s content, which will include being able to take a crack at the Infernal Hordes mode once you finish the new questline.

With Season 5 going into testing, stay tuned for more details as on Diablo 4 and its upcoming content as updates drop, right here at Shacknews.

Senior News Editor
TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

