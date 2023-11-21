Diablo 4 is free-to-play on Steam for 6 days Have you been eyeing off Diablo 4 but are a by uncertain of the price tag? Try it out for free.

Diablo 4 originally released on Blizzard’s proprietary storefront but has since made the leap over to Steam. And now, after a few free trials on other platforms, the hellish game is having its first free-to-play period over the course of six days on Steam.

Starting on November 21, 2023, Steam users can download Diablo 4 completely free and experience what the game has to offer for six whole days. The free-to-play trial period concludes on November 28, 2023, which is also the day that the 40 percent off sale on the game finishes. So if you get in and play and find yourself enjoying it, make sure you snap it up while it’s discounted so heavily.

Unfortunately, the six day trial period won’t let you do everything in Diablo 4, but it is enough to whet the appetite. As noted by Andy Chalk of PC Gamer, the trial caps players at level 20, which is not very high at all and rather quick to hit. In fact, this was the level cap during the beta, which was easy enough to hit in one or two sessions – and that’s before you consider any in-game XP boosts.

While Diablo 4 didn’t really shock and awe critics when it released, it’s still a competent entry in the franchise. Shacknews’ Contributing Editor Josh Broadwell said in his review, “Most of what I did and saw was a bit too familiar, but Diablo 4 executes pretty much everything so well that it’s hard to complain.”

It’s also hard to complain about having six whole days to try out one of the biggest releases of 2023 for free and over the course of a long weekend no less! The Diablo 4 Steam trial ends on November 28, so jump in while it’s still available. While you’re playing, you can always read over our Diablo 4 topic page for the latest news as well as plenty of guides to help you through Sanctuary.