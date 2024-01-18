New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Diablo 4 Season 3 will feature Vaults as a new kind of dungeon

Season of the Construct will have you partnering with an upgradeable mechanical ally as you delve into new dungeons full of less friendly machines.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Blizzard Entertainment
1

Season 3 of Diablo 4, Season of the Construct, is about to roll out to the player base, and with it comes a whole bunch of new activities, stories, and mechanics for players to explore. One of the major new features are Vault dungeons. These are elaborate lairs full of forgotten and malicious machines that will test your abilities to dodge traps lest you want its best loot.

Blizzard developers went into detail about the specifics of the Vault dungeons alongside a wealth of other features coming in Diablo 4’s Season of the Construct in a special livestream. The difference between Vaults and your usual dungeon is they bring a unique kind of challenge. These dungeons will be filled with traps. Of course, skirting them carefully means not getting hurt, but there’s more to it than that. If you can make it through the dungeon without being damaged by the traps, the rewards at the end of the dungeon will be improved. That includes a boss at the end of these dungeons that you’ll have to fight while traps are going off.

A Barbarian and a Senechal Construct in Diablo 4 Season 3.
Diablo 4's Season of the Construct will let you acquire a Senechal Construct that will accompany your travels, aid you in battle, and can be upgraded.
Source: Blizzard Entertainment

One of the main features of Season of the Construct is that players will gain a machine companion known as the Senechal Construct. This little spider bot will accompany your adventures and you can upgrade its capabilities with the help of Tuning Stones. These can give the Construct abilities like lightning, spread shots, piercing effects, and many more depending on what kind of offense or defense you want it to have. Undoubtedly, Vaults will also provide loot with which to power up your construct with better upgrades for those who do well in avoiding the traps.

Diablo 4’s Season of the Construct kicks off on January 23, 2024 on available platforms. It will be the game’s biggest update as we await the upcoming Vessel of Hatred expansion in 2024. As we dip into the season, stay tuned for more updates and details on Diablo 4.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

