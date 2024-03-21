Diablo 4 Season 4 will revamp core parts of the game like looting & endgame content The massive list of changes to main parts of Diablo 4 in Season 4 could end up making it feel like a whole new game once the update hits.

Diablo 4 Season 4 could be a huge moment for the game if Blizzard nails down its priorities the way it wants to. The game has flip-flopped through seasons as the developers have tried to keep things fun and balanced without ruining certain systems, overprioritizing various rewards, or ruining working builds. However, with Season 4, it looks like Blizzard intends to throw everything and the kitchen sink into making the game more fun for everyone at every level through a revamp of loot systems, a wealth of new endgame content, and a mile long list of fixes and adjustments.

Blizzard shared some details about its lofty plans for Diablo 4 Season 4 in a Campire Chat video with the devs this week. In said chat, game director Joe Shely, associate game director Joe Piepiora, game designer of classes Charles Dunn, and community lead Adam Fletcher were on hand to speak to the new season, which is set to hit PTR playtesting on April 2, and then will launch in full on May 14.

You have been summoned Wanderer 🔥



Get all the latest #DiabloIV dev updates, live. https://t.co/Zb1115glpp — Diablo (@Diablo) March 20, 2024

The biggest change is arguably the loot system, which will soon allow players to upgrade and augment current equipment through Tempering and Masterworking as opposed to constantly chasing after stats in new loot drops. Starting in Season 4, gear will have several stats on them depending on the gear’s tier (Legendary and Epic will have more stat lines than lesser tiers). You can take that gear to the blacksmith and Temper it with “Manual” items that have a variety of stats. By tempering, you can add one of those stats randomly to your gear. For instance, on a Necromancer, you might get a Bone Augments Manual that can then add upgraded bone attacks to a pair of gloves, allowing something like Bone Splinters a chance to cast twice in one press.

You can then Masterwork stats to upgrade them further. That Bone Splinters stat could be upgraded in its chance to activate, meaning that you could be turning the screen into a boney bullet hell with your spells. There are tons of other ways to change up your gear and make it work for you that will allow players at all levels to redefine their character builds and create interesting new combinations. This will be supported by a new system that changes the fundamental stats of loot as well to make things more simplified, clarified, or simply functional where necessary.

Diablo 4 Season 4 will allow you to affix stat upgrades to gear via Manuals so you can customize your characters in new and highly varied ways.

Source: Blizzard Entertainment

You’re going to need that strong and personalized new gear for certain new endgame challenges coming to Diablo 4 Season 4. A new boss, Andariel is showing up, Helltide will show up in all world tiers, Pit of the Artificer will have timed randomized dungeons with increasing difficulty tiers and rewards, and new Tormented bosses will appear that have higher chances to drop Uber Uniques and Uber crafting materials.

It all sounds exciting, but it remains to be seen if Diablo 4 can stick the landing in Season 4. Previous seasons have seen ambitious changes that fell short of player expectations, but with playtests now allowing players to see and give feedback to what’s coming, it could help make Season 4 everything it’s supposed to be. Overall, it could make Diablo 4 a vastly different game from what we have now. Stay tuned as we continue to watch for more updates and details as they drop.