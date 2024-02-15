New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Diablo 4 comes to Xbox Game Pass next month

Diablo 4 will be the first Activision Blizzard release to hit Game Pass under the ownership of Microsoft.
Donovan Erskine
1

Diablo 4 is coming to Xbox Game Pass on March 28 and will be the first Activision Blizzard game to do so since Microsoft finalized its acquisition of the publisher.

The news was announced by Xbox President Sarah Bond during the company’s business update on the Xbox Podcast today. This will mark the beginning of many, if not all Activision Blizzard video games coming to Microsoft’s subscription service.

During the business update, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer also confirmed that Xbox will bring four games to other consoles, and that Starfield and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will not be among them.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

