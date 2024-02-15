Diablo 4 comes to Xbox Game Pass next month Diablo 4 will be the first Activision Blizzard release to hit Game Pass under the ownership of Microsoft.

Diablo 4 is coming to Xbox Game Pass on March 28 and will be the first Activision Blizzard game to do so since Microsoft finalized its acquisition of the publisher.

The news was announced by Xbox President Sarah Bond during the company’s business update on the Xbox Podcast today. This will mark the beginning of many, if not all Activision Blizzard video games coming to Microsoft’s subscription service.

During the business update, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer also confirmed that Xbox will bring four games to other consoles, and that Starfield and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will not be among them.