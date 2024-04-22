Former Starcraft 2 lead is working on a 'paradigm shifting RTS' at new studio Starcraft 2 multiplayer lead David Kim and Uncapped Games are designing a new strategy game that challenges the standards of the RTS genre.

Many will recall that during Blizzard and Activision’s worst years under Bobby Kotick, much of its better talent left the company to pursue greener pastures. One of those pastures appears to be cultivating the fruits of its labor for a new and exciting real-time strategy game. David Kim, who once lead multiplayer development on Starcraft 2, is now leading up Uncapped games, and in a recent developer documentary, he and the team spoke to a new RTS game they’re creating in which they hope to elevate the genre with new ideas.

Uncapped Games shared its developer video via the studio’s YouTube channel this week. In the video, David Kim claims that the game his team is working on may be a “paradigm shifting RTS” which they can show off at Summer Game Fest 2024 in June if all goes according to plan:

They’re not trying to echo the achievements of past titles. Their mission is to make a new type of RTS, one that challenges deep-rooted assumptions about what it is.

There’s little doubt that Starcraft is one of the best real-time strategy games of all time in terms of single-player, multiplayer, and competitive elements, but it sounds like Uncapped aren’t looking to retread old ground. The team has been working on this new game in secret for several years and it’s finally coming together in a way the studio hopes resonates with players and fans of the genre.

With a reveal set for June at Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest, stay tuned for more updates and information as it drops, right here at Shacknews.