Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest 2024 sets dates for June Summer Game Fest 2024 will be returning to the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles in early June for its next major gaming showcase.

With the gap where E3 once stood still open (despite many revival attempts), Geoff Keighley is out to fill it with Summer Game Fest again in 2024. The showcase was always coming back, but now we have an official date for the festivities. Summer Game Fest 2024 will run live from the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles, California, as well as online across multiple video platforms, in early June 2024.

Geoff Keighley and his Summer Game Fest crew shared some details about 2024’s event via Twitter this week. According to Keighley, Summer Game Fest 2024 is scheduled to take place on June 7, 2024, at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET. The event will be both a press and public event and tickets will be made available for sale to the public starting on May 7, 2024. The action will all take place at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles, not to mention being shared on Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, and more where those who can’t attend can watch online.

Source: Geoff Keighley

Summer Game Fest has become somewhat of a permanent fixture of mid-year game reveals and announcements. In the wake of E3’s absence, it helped fill the gap where many publishers and developers originally were left without a major platform to share their latest games and updates, and major and minor organizations have followed suit, with Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo often having summer showcases and events like the Wholesome Direct and Future Games Show having taken off from the momentum. Shacknews also has its “not-E3” cavalcade of content, which will also be happening again this year.

With Geoff Keighley and Summer Game Fest setting dates for their 2024 showcase, stay tuned for more information and details leading up to the event. We’ll share it right here at Shacknews.