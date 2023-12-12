New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

E3 is officially dead, ESA confirms

'The time has come to say goodbye,' the ESA wrote in a statement.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
8

E3 has had a rocky run since its last in-person show in 2019. Like many conventions, it saw cancellations due to Covid-19, but never managed to make a proper comeback. The ESA has tried and failed to bring the show back to its former glory, and those efforts will now cease. E3 is shutting down for good, its organizer announced in a statement.

The ESA announced the shuttering of E3 in a statement this morning. In a post to the event’s official Twitter/X profile, the organization wrote “after more than two decades of E3, each one bigger than the last, the time has come to say goodbye.” The company also provided a longer statement.

The E3 logo on top of multicolored hexagons.

Source: The ESA

The ESA tried to revive E3 this year, calling up PAX organizer ReedPop to help them pull it off. Those efforts fell through after companies like Nintendo and Xbox confirmed they wouldn’t be at the show. Ubisoft, which had previously confirmed it’d be at E3, backed out of the event in favor of its own digital showcase. The ESA and ReedPop eventually pulled the plug, stating that they would be back for “future E3 events.”

With E3 officially dead, there won’t be a will they/won’t they surrounding E3 2024. With that, the groundwork has been laid for Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest to once again dominate the gaming news season in 2024.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    December 12, 2023 7:30 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, E3 is officially dead, ESA confirms

    • shirif legacy 10 years
      reply
      December 12, 2023 6:37 AM

      E3 dead https://www.washingtonpost.com/entertainment/video-games/2023/12/12/e3-permanently-canceled/

      • trelain legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        December 12, 2023 6:41 AM

        Oh well

      • PenicillinX57 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        December 12, 2023 6:42 AM

        Hasn't it already been dead for several years now? I'm confused.

        • FirstPersonCooter legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          December 12, 2023 6:53 AM

          It was cancelled for specific years. This is a permanent cancellation.

          • Schnapple legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            December 12, 2023 7:44 AM

            I could swear it's been permanently canceled more than once now. Maybe I'm getting it mixed up with Motley Crue

      • Masem legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        December 12, 2023 6:51 AM

        * Geoff Keighley marks another notch on is tally board

        • EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          December 12, 2023 7:20 AM

          Soon the Keighley AI will consume all game awards, not only issuing them, but creating the games themselves. Make your time.

      • EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        December 12, 2023 6:53 AM

        It was really fun in the early 2000s

      • pulsedrive legacy 10 years
        reply
        December 12, 2023 7:15 AM

        E3's loss, Onlyfan's gain

      • bill crystals legacy 10 years
        reply
        December 12, 2023 7:16 AM

        The TGAs are just E3 now, for consumers and devs I think. I'm sure lots of wheeling and dealing gets done there.

        • at0micgarden legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          December 12, 2023 8:13 AM

          I don’t think it’s even close. TGA is just a drop in the bucket compared to all of the publisher or developer specific marketing content that gets released now throughout the year, with a lot happening over the early summer.

        • stgdz legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          December 12, 2023 9:16 AM

          Is that the gdc?

      • willowlovestacos
        reply
        December 12, 2023 7:38 AM

        I went in 2001 and it was amazing. so many great titles and systems coming out. The GBA, the GameCube, the Xbox, the PS2. I thought it was unbelievable that I got to attend, but to think that I also just happened to attend one of their best ones. Even though DNF was never released in its original form, the event they had outside was epic. I sadly lost all of the photos I took, and don't know where they went.

        • EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          December 12, 2023 7:39 AM

          I think it was around 2002, I went online and found all the keynote videos (pre-YouTube!!) and then burned them to a DVD and my friends and I would watch it in shitty 480p quality, but it was so cool to throw it up on the rear-projection TV.

      • ColoradoCNC legacy 10 years
        reply
        December 12, 2023 8:07 AM

        It was inevitable once they closed down Kentia Hall. Without the weird peripherals and Japanese ballroom dancing simulators balancing out the rest of the show it was doomed to fail

    • TrOn legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      December 12, 2023 7:51 AM

      Shame, E3 was always fun. I guess it's up to Geoff now.

    • at0micgarden legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      December 12, 2023 8:12 AM

      Time for E4

    • mr.sleepy legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      December 12, 2023 10:18 AM

      I still believe its going to happen

    • hirez moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      December 12, 2023 10:32 AM

      Long Live The Summer Games Fest! https://www.summergamefest.com/

    • mrazzino legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      December 12, 2023 10:34 AM

      but what about E5

