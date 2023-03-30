Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

E3 2023 has been canceled by the ESA

Amid companies like Xbox, Nintendo, and Ubisoft backing out, it shouldn't come as much of a surprise that E3 2023 has officially been canceled.
Morgan Shaver
Morgan Shaver
ReedPOP
1

A wealth of news has been dropping recently in regards to E3 2023, which has been looking less and less certain due to a variety of companies choosing not to participate this year. For example, we previously covered how Nintendo, Xbox, and Ubisoft won’t be present on the show floor, with many companies opting to pursue their own digital showcases instead. Companies like Devolver Digital shared that they won’t be posting up in a parking lot across from the convention center this year, either.

Given these developments, it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise to hear that the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) announced today that E3 2023 has officially been canceled. As confirmed by outlets like IGN, the ESA remarked in an email sent out to members of its organization that even though E3 “remains a beloved event and brand” this year’s event “simply did not garner the sustained interest necessary to execute it in a way that would showcase the size, strength, and impact of our industry.”

E3 2023 promo image showing the original event dates planned for June 13-16 in Los Angeles
© ReedPOP

Moving forward, other industry events like Summer Game Fest hosted by Geoff Keighley will proceed as planned, with this year’s event set to take place on June 8 alongside the return of in-person Play Days as confirmed by IGN. Additionally, Microsoft’s annual Xbox showcase is still scheduled for June 11, with Ubisoft’s in-person Ubisoft Forward Live taking place the following day on June 12.

It’ll be interesting to see moving forward whether E3 will be able to return in 2024, or if E3 2019 really was the nail in the coffin for what was once one of the biggest video game trade shows. Now that you’re caught up with the announcement that E3 2023 has been canceled, brush up with some of our previous coverage as well, including how Devolver Digital won't be in E3's parking lot this year, and how Ubisoft recently backed out of E3 2023 in favor of its own June event.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola