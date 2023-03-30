E3 2023 has been canceled by the ESA Amid companies like Xbox, Nintendo, and Ubisoft backing out, it shouldn't come as much of a surprise that E3 2023 has officially been canceled.

A wealth of news has been dropping recently in regards to E3 2023, which has been looking less and less certain due to a variety of companies choosing not to participate this year. For example, we previously covered how Nintendo, Xbox, and Ubisoft won’t be present on the show floor, with many companies opting to pursue their own digital showcases instead. Companies like Devolver Digital shared that they won’t be posting up in a parking lot across from the convention center this year, either.

Given these developments, it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise to hear that the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) announced today that E3 2023 has officially been canceled. As confirmed by outlets like IGN, the ESA remarked in an email sent out to members of its organization that even though E3 “remains a beloved event and brand” this year’s event “simply did not garner the sustained interest necessary to execute it in a way that would showcase the size, strength, and impact of our industry.”

Moving forward, other industry events like Summer Game Fest hosted by Geoff Keighley will proceed as planned, with this year’s event set to take place on June 8 alongside the return of in-person Play Days as confirmed by IGN. Additionally, Microsoft’s annual Xbox showcase is still scheduled for June 11, with Ubisoft’s in-person Ubisoft Forward Live taking place the following day on June 12.

It’ll be interesting to see moving forward whether E3 will be able to return in 2024, or if E3 2019 really was the nail in the coffin for what was once one of the biggest video game trade shows. Now that you’re caught up with the announcement that E3 2023 has been canceled, brush up with some of our previous coverage as well, including how Devolver Digital won't be in E3's parking lot this year, and how Ubisoft recently backed out of E3 2023 in favor of its own June event.