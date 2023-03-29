Devolver Digital won't be in E3's parking lot this year Devolver Digital is the latest publisher to confirm it won't be at E3.

It’s been a concerning couple of weeks for E3 organizers ReedPop and The ESA as more publishers confirm that they won’t be participating in the event for its big comeback show in Los Angeles this summer. While Devolver Digital has not been on the show floor for E3 in recent years, it’s always held its events in close proximity to the expo. However, that won’t be the case this year. Devolver Digital has confirmed that it will not be at E3 2023.

Devolver Digital shared details about its E3 plans (or lack thereof) in a tweet yesterday evening. Not only will Devolver Digital be passing on E3, but it will hold its Devolver Direct as part of Summer Game Fest, the annual gaming event hosted and organized by Geoff Keighley and is a direct rival to E3.



Source: Devolver Digital

In recent years, it was tradition for Devolver Digital to set up a tent or similar headquarters in the parking lot across the street from the Los Angeles Convention Center during E3. This is where the publisher would host its game demos and share food with visitors. Devolver Digital joins the likes of Nintendo and Xbox as companies that have confirmed they won’t be at E3 this year.

Ubisoft’s decision to back out of E3 after previously being one of the few publishers to confirm its participation in the event was particularly damning, and that announcement was followed up by an IGN report that Sega and Tencent would not be at the event, and that there is a growing concern in the industry that E3 2023 might not happen at all.

As another major publisher confirms that it won't be at E3, more questions arise about the event, which is currently still slated to go down this June.