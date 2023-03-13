Xbox confirms it won't be on the showfloor at E3 2023 Xbox will co-stream its showcase as part of E3 2023, but it won't be on the showfloor.

As E3 gears up for a return as an in-person expo in Los Angeles this summer, we’ve watched as the rest of the video game industry makes plans to be part of the event, or excuse themselves from it. Nintendo has already confirmed that it won’t be at the physical E3 event, and now, another industry giant is joning it. While Xbox will be holding its digital showcase in conjunction with E3 2023, the company has confirmed that it will not be on the showfloor.

Microsoft shared the news in a statement to IGN, after the outlet shared that industry sources were indicating that the Xbox creator would not be on the showfloor for this year’s E3. "We can't wait to host our Xbox Games Showcase on June 11 and will share more details later. We also look forward to co-streaming our event as part of E3 Digital and will not be on the E3 showfloor."



Source: Microsoft

This won’t be the first time that Xbox forgoes a physical appearance on the E3 showfloor. At E3 2019, the last E3 before the pandemic, Xbox was posted up in the Microsoft theater across the street from the Los Angeles Convention Center where E3 was being held. It looks like those plans won’t change for E3’s comeback show this summer.

It’s been widely reported that the gaming industry’s big 3 (Sony, Microsoft, Nintendo) won’t be attending E3, the industry’s biggest annual event. Now, Microsoft and Nintendo have both confirmed that they won’t be on the showfloor. Sony had stopped appearing on the show floor prior to 2019, and there is no indication that the PlayStation maker will have a change in philosophy this year. That said, Ubisoft has confirmed that it will be on the showfloor at E3 2023, and it will likely be joined by other high-profile publishers. Stick with Shacknews for everything you need to know about E3 2023 ahead of the show this June.