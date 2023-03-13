Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Xbox confirms it won't be on the showfloor at E3 2023

Xbox will co-stream its showcase as part of E3 2023, but it won't be on the showfloor.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Microsoft
1

As E3 gears up for a return as an in-person expo in Los Angeles this summer, we’ve watched as the rest of the video game industry makes plans to be part of the event, or excuse themselves from it. Nintendo has already confirmed that it won’t be at the physical E3 event, and now, another industry giant is joning it. While Xbox will be holding its digital showcase in conjunction with E3 2023, the company has confirmed that it will not be on the showfloor.

Microsoft shared the news in a statement to IGN, after the outlet shared that industry sources were indicating that the Xbox creator would not be on the showfloor for this year’s E3. "We can't wait to host our Xbox Games Showcase on June 11 and will share more details later. We also look forward to co-streaming our event as part of E3 Digital and will not be on the E3 showfloor."

The stage at Xbox's E3 2019 presentation.

Source: Microsoft

This won’t be the first time that Xbox forgoes a physical appearance on the E3 showfloor. At E3 2019, the last E3 before the pandemic, Xbox was posted up in the Microsoft theater across the street from the Los Angeles Convention Center where E3 was being held. It looks like those plans won’t change for E3’s comeback show this summer.

It’s been widely reported that the gaming industry’s big 3 (Sony, Microsoft, Nintendo) won’t be attending E3, the industry’s biggest annual event. Now, Microsoft and Nintendo have both confirmed that they won’t be on the showfloor. Sony had stopped appearing on the show floor prior to 2019, and there is no indication that the PlayStation maker will have a change in philosophy this year. That said, Ubisoft has confirmed that it will be on the showfloor at E3 2023, and it will likely be joined by other high-profile publishers. Stick with Shacknews for everything you need to know about E3 2023 ahead of the show this June.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola