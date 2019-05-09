ESA assessing situation for E3 as Los Angeles declares state of emergency
As the coronavirus has pushed LA to declare a state of emergency in the city, E3 still seems to be on, but ESA is carefully watching the situation as it develops.
As the coronavirus has pushed LA to declare a state of emergency in the city, E3 still seems to be on, but ESA is carefully watching the situation as it develops.
The ESA has revealed when E3 2020 will take place next June, so go ahead and make plans.
Astral Chain will be off the chain when it releases for Nintendo Switch later this summer.
Two of the Resident Evil franchise's later entries will soon grace Nintendo Switch, giving the portable console a near-complete lineup of RE titles.
Recover The Last Remnant—but remastered!—when the game becomes available tonight, on the eve of E3.
Learn about some of the characters you'll interact with and Stormtroopers you'll destroy in EA's upcoming Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order game.
Looking to have some E3 fun after-hours? Check out this list of E3 2019 after parties, concerts, events, mixers, and more.
Wondering which games will be featured at this year's E3? Here's a list of every new and upcoming video game confirmed to appear at E3 2019.
E3 2019 is almost here, but we are going to take a look back at some awesome moments in the history of the video game convention.
Catch all the highlights of the E3 2019 press conferences with the dates and times of each live streaming event.