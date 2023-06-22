Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

E3 2024 & 2025 have apparently been canceled

The LA City Tourism Board of Commissioners have seemingly confirmed E3 won't be coming back.
Donovan Erskine
The ESA
1

Despite plans for a grand return this summer, E3 2023 was canceled just a handful of months before it was scheduled to take place in Los Angeles, California. While this month has had no shortage of video game news as a result, there had still been speculation about another attempt at reviving E3 next year. However, signs are pointing towards that not being the case. It appears that E3 2024 and 2025 have both been canceled.

The Los Angeles City Tourism Board of Commissioners released a new report that provides in-depth details on the city’s earnings and expectations in regard to its financial business. The doc began to make the rounds on ResetEra once people started to notice a small disclaimer on the page titled ‘Citywide Convention Sales.’ In detailing the production results for the fiscal years 22 and 23, it’s stated that the information “includes E3 Cancellations for 2024 and 2025.”

The E3 mobile app on three smartphone screens.

Source: The ESA

This is the first we’ve heard of E3 being canceled for not only next year, but the following year as well. When The ESA and ReedPop announced the cancelation of E3 2023 earlier this year, there was no word on if the Electronics Entertainment Expo would be back in 2024. As the event is traditionally held at the Los Angeles Convention Center, deals are often worked out far in advance, so the LA City Tourism Board would likely have knowledge of the plans (or lack thereof) to bring E3 back.

There has been no official announcement from The ESA on whether or not E3 will look to make a return next summer, but signs point towards the gaming conference being canceled for at least another two years. That said, Summer Game Fest creator and host Geoff Keighley has already confirmed that Summer Game Fest will make a return in June 2024.

News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

