E3 2024 & 2025 have apparently been canceled The LA City Tourism Board of Commissioners have seemingly confirmed E3 won't be coming back.

Despite plans for a grand return this summer, E3 2023 was canceled just a handful of months before it was scheduled to take place in Los Angeles, California. While this month has had no shortage of video game news as a result, there had still been speculation about another attempt at reviving E3 next year. However, signs are pointing towards that not being the case. It appears that E3 2024 and 2025 have both been canceled.

The Los Angeles City Tourism Board of Commissioners released a new report that provides in-depth details on the city’s earnings and expectations in regard to its financial business. The doc began to make the rounds on ResetEra once people started to notice a small disclaimer on the page titled ‘Citywide Convention Sales.’ In detailing the production results for the fiscal years 22 and 23, it’s stated that the information “includes E3 Cancellations for 2024 and 2025.”



Source: The ESA

This is the first we’ve heard of E3 being canceled for not only next year, but the following year as well. When The ESA and ReedPop announced the cancelation of E3 2023 earlier this year, there was no word on if the Electronics Entertainment Expo would be back in 2024. As the event is traditionally held at the Los Angeles Convention Center, deals are often worked out far in advance, so the LA City Tourism Board would likely have knowledge of the plans (or lack thereof) to bring E3 back.

There has been no official announcement from The ESA on whether or not E3 will look to make a return next summer, but signs point towards the gaming conference being canceled for at least another two years. That said, Summer Game Fest creator and host Geoff Keighley has already confirmed that Summer Game Fest will make a return in June 2024.