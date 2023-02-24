Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Nintendo confirms it will not take part in E3 2023

The Big N has confirmed that E3 2023 won't fit into the plans it has for the summer season this year.
TJ Denzer
Image via E3
3

It would seem we can be certain that Nintendo is bowing out of participation in E3 2023 this year. While speculation has run rampant as to what the show will have and ReedPop and the E3 organizers have promised they are planning an exciting return for the event, Nintendo has allegedly confirmed it will not be taking part in the action. The Mario publisher claims E3 2023 didn’t fit into its plans for summer 2023.

The confirmation of Nintendo’s bow out from E3 2023 was reported via IGN, who received communication from a Nintendo spokesperson on the event:

Nintendo Direct promo art
In previous years without E3, Nintendo has often hosted a Nintendo Direct. This could still be the case in 2023. Either way, Nintendo will seemingly not be attending E3 2023 at all.
Source: Nintendo

There were rumors that Nintendo, PlayStation, and Xbox might not attend E3 2023, but this report seems to confirm Nintendo's stance on the matter. Xbox has teased that it may have its own plans that will likely take place at the Microsoft Theater, but it also has no plans to be in the Los Angeles Convention Center as part of E3 at this time.

2023 will be an interesting trial-by-fire for E3. This is the first year that PAX producer ReedPop is organizing the event. It has also promised that E3 2023 will be a good year for the event. Following the rumors of the big three publishers bowing out, the ESA responded with a statement saying ReedPop has “made strong progress in reshaping the event and have received tremendous support from industry companies of all sizes who are not only thinking about E3 2023, but how E3 fits into marketing plans for 2024 and beyond.”

What form these promises take at the actual event remains to be seen, but one thing is for sure: It seems there will be a stark lack of Mario at this year’s event with Nintendo most certainly out of the picture. Stay tuned as we continue to follow for more information and updates.

Senior News Editor
TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    February 24, 2023 11:20 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Nintendo confirms it will not take part in E3 2023

    • Masem legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      February 24, 2023 12:18 PM

      Nintendo's statement seems to suggest that if ESA turned E3 back into strictly a press conference w/o the focus on public participation, they would participate again.

      Which I agree completely. You have plenty of public-partication events like PAX conventions that are great for that purpose, but press and retail want a serious vibe to E3, screw the influencer community.

      • Zek legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        February 24, 2023 12:49 PM

        I assume they saw the writing on the wall for what they were doing before and felt the need to change something. I don't think there's any way back to what E3 used to represent.

    • EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      February 24, 2023 12:37 PM

      Why would they need to, with their hugely popular Directs pulling millions of views?

      Plus they're releasing BOTW2 right before so it's not like they need the PR bump.

