Nintendo confirms it will not take part in E3 2023 The Big N has confirmed that E3 2023 won't fit into the plans it has for the summer season this year.

It would seem we can be certain that Nintendo is bowing out of participation in E3 2023 this year. While speculation has run rampant as to what the show will have and ReedPop and the E3 organizers have promised they are planning an exciting return for the event, Nintendo has allegedly confirmed it will not be taking part in the action. The Mario publisher claims E3 2023 didn’t fit into its plans for summer 2023.

The confirmation of Nintendo’s bow out from E3 2023 was reported via IGN, who received communication from a Nintendo spokesperson on the event:

We approach our involvement in any event on a case-by-case basis and are always considering various ways to engage with our fans. Since this year’s E3 show didn’t fit into our plans, we have made the decision to not participate. However, we have been and continue to be a strong supporter of the ESA and E3.

In previous years without E3, Nintendo has often hosted a Nintendo Direct. This could still be the case in 2023. Either way, Nintendo will seemingly not be attending E3 2023 at all.

Source: Nintendo

There were rumors that Nintendo, PlayStation, and Xbox might not attend E3 2023, but this report seems to confirm Nintendo's stance on the matter. Xbox has teased that it may have its own plans that will likely take place at the Microsoft Theater, but it also has no plans to be in the Los Angeles Convention Center as part of E3 at this time.

2023 will be an interesting trial-by-fire for E3. This is the first year that PAX producer ReedPop is organizing the event. It has also promised that E3 2023 will be a good year for the event. Following the rumors of the big three publishers bowing out, the ESA responded with a statement saying ReedPop has “made strong progress in reshaping the event and have received tremendous support from industry companies of all sizes who are not only thinking about E3 2023, but how E3 fits into marketing plans for 2024 and beyond.”

What form these promises take at the actual event remains to be seen, but one thing is for sure: It seems there will be a stark lack of Mario at this year’s event with Nintendo most certainly out of the picture. Stay tuned as we continue to follow for more information and updates.