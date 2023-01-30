Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo reportedly not taking part in E3 2023 While the companies will likely have their own events, reports indicate that they won't be a part of ESA's E3.

E3 has been in a tricky spot these last few years. After E3 2019, the world was gripped by COVID-19, forcing many companies to rethink how they bring news to the people. It would appear that they’ve realized it’s possible to make video game announcements and presentations without going through the ESA. As such, reports have emerged that the big three console manufacturers will not be taking part in E3 2023.

Did Shacknews predict the death of E3 at the 2019 show?

Source: Shacknews

IGN has reported on January 30, 2023 that Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo will not be a part of the Entertainment Software Association’s E3 nor will they “have a presence on the Los Angeles Convention Center showfloor.” This news comes from multiple knowledgeable sources.

However, just because these titans of the industry won’t be taking part in E3 2023, does not mean they will be absent during the typical mid-year video game announcement cycle. Microsoft still has its Microsoft Theatre where it is likely to host its own show at roughly the same time. Xbox CEO Phil Spencer continues to speak positively about E3 and the excitement surrounding the event, despite the company technically not being a part of the event.

The report from IGN goes on to note a lot of frustrations with the handling of the E3 brand. Sources claim that organizers have left the ESA, leaving the company in a tough position. With new faces trying to set up the event and “missing information”, there’s no telling what this event will be when it rolls around on June 13.

Conflicting reports have come in from ReedPop. Andy Robinson of VGC took to Twitter to state that the new organizer reached out to VGC stating that it had “a tremendous amount of interest” from “the biggest companies in the industry.” With Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo seemingly not a part of the event, it’s not clear who ReedPop is referring to when claiming the “biggest companies” are interested.

New organiser ReedPop told VGC that it has received “a tremendous amount of interest” from many of “the biggest companies in the industry” and that it's confident the line-up will be strong. — Andy Robinson (@AndyPlaytonic) January 31, 2023

While E3 2023 is sounding shaky, it does not mean that June will be barren. In fact, Geoff Keighley has announced that Summer Game Fest 2023 will kick off on June 8. This is one week before E3 is supposed to start and in recent years has marked the beginning of a deluge of livestreams and presentations from top publishers, developers, and more.

If this year is anything like last year’s week of announcements, it’s likely we’ll see Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo come out swinging with their own presentations around the same dates. It sounds like regardless of what happens with ESA’s E3 moving forward, we’ll still have plenty to get excited about in June.