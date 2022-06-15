Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Every trailer & replay from Summer Game Fest 2022 week

Every game trailer and announcement made during the mid-year Summer Game Fest 2022.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
1

While E3 2022 isn’t here this year, what we do have instead is the Summer Game Fest 2022. This mid-year collection of events and showcases brings together various groups in the video game industry to make some exciting announcements. If you’ve been lost in the whirlwind of game trailers and news, fear not, because this helpful guide will deliver to you all the information you need. Below you’ll find every game announcement, trailers, VODs and more from the Summer Game Fest 2022.

PlayStation State of Play

Take a look at our PlayStation State of Play wrap-up for more information, but here are all the talking points:

Limited Run Games

The Limited Runs Games showcase was an opportunity for the team to showcase video games that will be receiving a physical release. There were a couple of surprising announcements here, including a physical release of Glover and 3DO’s D: The Game.

Sonic Central

  • Sonic Origins – Includes Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 & Knuckles, Sonic CD – June 23
  • Sonic Speed Simulator
  • New characters coming to Sonic Dash and Sonic Force
  • Sonic Prime – Netflix animated series
  • New Sonic merchandise – Knuckles inspired GFuel, figurines, themed controller, art and posters, Pez dispensers
  • Sonic symphony
  • Sonic in Fall Guys
  • Sonic Frontiers teaser

Black Voices in Gaming

Upload VR Showcase

Summer Game Fest 2022

Day of the Devs

Devolver Digital Marketing Countdown to Marketing

IGN Expo

Netflix Geeked Week

Epic Games Store Game Showcase

Tribeca

Freedom Games

Guerrilla Collective 3

Check out the Guerrilla Collective Steam page for a look at all of the games announced during the livesteam. We’ve also linked them individually below for your viewing pleasure.

Wholesome Direct

The Wholesome Direct featured nearly 100 indie games. This was a showcase absolutely packed to the gills with adorable games. Below you’ll find links to each game’s Steam page, official site, or itch.io.

Future of Play Direct

NetEase

The NetEase livestream focused on one game, Once Human. Take a look at our write-up of the presentation.

Future Games Show

Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase

Xbox revealed that all the games announced during its showcase would be available in the next 12 months.

PC Gaming Show

Capcom Showcase

Phew, that’s a lot of games. It was a big mid-year of game announcements during what would have been E3 2022. From Sony to Xbox & Bethesda, Black Voices in Gaming to Upload VR, Summer Game Fest to Wholesome Direct, there were dozens if not hundreds of games that caught our eye. Let us know in the comment thread below what games you’ve added to your wishlists.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola