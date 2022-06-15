Every trailer & replay from Summer Game Fest 2022 week

While E3 2022 isn’t here this year, what we do have instead is the Summer Game Fest 2022. This mid-year collection of events and showcases brings together various groups in the video game industry to make some exciting announcements. If you’ve been lost in the whirlwind of game trailers and news, fear not, because this helpful guide will deliver to you all the information you need. Below you’ll find every game announcement, trailers, VODs and more from the Summer Game Fest 2022.
PlayStation State of Play
Take a look at our PlayStation State of Play wrap-up for more information, but here are all the talking points:
- Resident Evil 4 remake gets a March release date
- PSVR 2 game lineup revealed
- Stray is coming in July, free for PS Plus Extra subscribers
- The Callisto Protocol screams out this December
- Tunic is coming to PlayStation in September
- Street Fighter 6 is coming to Xbox
- The Walking Dead: Saints and sinners: Chapter 2: Retribution trailer
- No Man’s Sky PSVR 2 trailer
- Horizon Call of the Mountain and Forbidden West update trailer
- Marvel’s Spider-Man PC announcement trailer
- Rollerdome trailer
- Eternights trailer
- Seasons: A letter to the future trailer
- Final Fantasy 16 trailer
Limited Run Games
The Limited Runs Games showcase was an opportunity for the team to showcase video games that will be receiving a physical release. There were a couple of surprising announcements here, including a physical release of Glover and 3DO’s D: The Game.
- River City Girls 2 trailer
- UnderMine trailer
- Powerslave Exhumed trailer
- Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition trailer
- Spidersaurs gets a physical release this year
- Lunark trailer
- Shadowrun Trilogy trailer
- Go! Go! Kokopolo 3D trailer
- Skelattack trailer
- Doom 64 is coming to Xbox trailer
- Rendering Ranger trailer
- Shantae is coming to PS4 and PS5
- A Boy and his Blob trailer
- Konami Arcade Classics Anniversary Collection trailer
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2 trailer
- Garden Story trailer
- Bill & Ted's Excellent Retro Collection
- DoDonPachi Resurrection trailer
- Plumbers Don’t Wear Ties
- TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge gets physical release on Xbox, Switch & PS4
- Blossom Tales 2: The Minotaur Prince trailer
- Enclave HD trailer
- American Hero trailer
- Prize Fighter: Remastered
- BATS: Bloodsucker Anti-Terror Squad trailer
- Night Trap trailer
- 3DO’s D trailer
- ESPGaluda 2 trailer
- Glover N64 trailer
- Frogun trailer
- Tetris Effect: Connected trailer
- Deathwish Enforcers trailer
- Doom Eternal trailer
Sonic Central
- Sonic Origins – Includes Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 & Knuckles, Sonic CD – June 23
- Sonic Speed Simulator
- New characters coming to Sonic Dash and Sonic Force
- Sonic Prime – Netflix animated series
- New Sonic merchandise – Knuckles inspired GFuel, figurines, themed controller, art and posters, Pez dispensers
- Sonic symphony
- Sonic in Fall Guys
- Sonic Frontiers teaser
Black Voices in Gaming
- Protodroid DeLTA Steam page
- Ninjaman and the Six Gold Chains official site
- 5 Force FightersSteam page
- Arbiter trailer
- Onsen Master Steam page
- Grid Force: Mask of the Goddess Steam page
- El Paso, Elsewhere Steam page
- BPM Boy trailer
- Samurai Zero Steam page
Upload VR Showcase
- Broken Edge is a multiplayer VR sword fighting game
- Zenith: The Last City trailer
- Green Hell VR is available now
- Final Fury trailer – 2023
- Nerf Ultimate Championship trailer
- Unplugged Air Guitar trailer
- Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate trailer
- Cosmonious High accessibility update
- Cities VR: Metro & Traffic Routing update
- The Patcher: Free Beta
- Into the Radius – Quest 2 port
- Demeo: Curse of the Serpent Lord, a look at the Warlock
- After the Fall Frontrunner Seasons
- Stride multiplayer update trailer
- Helisquad: Covert Operations trailer
- The Twilight Zone VR trailer – July 14
- PathCraft is a puzzle game from DevilCow & Vertigo Games
- Hubris dev update & trailer – coming fall 2022
- Moss Book 2 comes to Quest 2 in July
- Ragnarock Hellfest Raid trailer
- Propagation: Paradise Hotel developer Q&A
- KIWI Design VR accessories
- Mothergunship Forge trailer – June 16
- Liminal Phase gets spooky scary on VR in 2023
- Hellsweeper VR asks you to fight through hell
- Espire 2 dev diary
- Orbital Strike trailer
- Wands Alliances trailer
- Next Player Please trailer
- Tin Hearts Steam page
- Eolia
- Requisition VR Steam page
- We Are One Steam page
- What the Bat? is the next game from Triband
- Gambit is co-op VR FPS goodness, coming 2022
- Among Us VR trailer – holiday 2022
- Killer Frequency is Team 17’s first VR game
Summer Game Fest 2022
- Guile is coming to Street Fighter 6
- Aliens: Dark Descent is coming in 2023
- The Callisto Protocol gets new gameplay trailer
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign gameplay revealed – October 28, 2022
- Flashback 2 gets a gameplay trailer – Winter 2022
- Witchfire gets an early access gameplay trailer
- Fort Solis stars Troy Baker and Roger Clark
- Routine emerges after 10 years of silence
- Black Adam trailer & The Rock video
- Outriders Worldslayer expansion trailer – June 30
- Splatoon 3 – Sept 9
- Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak – June 30
- Capcom Fighting Collection – June 24
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 – July 29
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout goes free-to-play – June 21
- Cuphead in The Delicious Last Course & Maja Moldenhauer interview – June 30
- Stormgate is an RTS by veteran StarCraft devs – Beta in 2023
- Highwater is a new climate catastrophe game
- American Arcadia trailer
- Goat Simulator 3 coming in 2022
- Marvel Midnight Suns fights Demon Hulk in October
- Neon White trailer – June 16
- Midnight Fight Express trailer – August 23
- Warframe The Duviri Paradox trailer & Megan Everett interview
- Honkai Star Rail trailer
- Zenless Zone Zero trailer
- TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge trailer shows off Casey Jones & 6 player mode – June 16
- Super People trailer
- Humankind gets Cultures of Latin America DLC, coming to consoles
- One Piece Odyssey trailer – coming 2022
- Soul Hackers 2 trailer – August 26
- Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium trailer
- Metal: Hellsinger gets a demo and release date – September 15
- Nightingale trailer
- Saints Row Boss Factory lets you create your character before launch
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide gameplay trailer
- Layers of Fears coming early 2023
- Gotham Knights receives a story trailer
- The Last of Us Part 1 hits PS5 in September, will come to PC
- The Last of Us Part 2 multiplayer spins off into its own game
Day of the Devs
- Time Flies reminds us time is fleeting and we’re all mortal
- Planet of Lana Steam page
- Choo-Choo Charles trailer
- Escape Academy Steam page
- A Little to the Left Steam page
- Bear and Breakfast trailer
- Animal Well Steam page
- Roots of Pacha Steam page
- Naiad Steam page
- Desta: The Memories Between comes from the Monument Valley makers
- Schim Steam page
- Fox and Frog Travelers: The Demon of Adashino Island trailer
- Goodbye World Steam page
- Birth Steam page
- Little Nemo: Adventures in Slumberland wakes up on Kickstarter
- How to Say Goodbye Steam page
Devolver Digital Marketing Countdown to Marketing
- Cult of the Lamb summons an August release date – August 11
- Anger Foot kicks into action
- Card Shark trailer
- The Plucky Squire is a colorful adventure game – Coming 2023
- Skate Story introduces a demon made of glass
IGN Expo
- Aliens Fireteam Elite Pathogen trailer
- Gungrave G.O.R.E. trailer – Fall 2022
- Ground Divers is a Dig-Dug-like mining game – June 30
- Freaked Fleapit trailer
- There is No Light trailer
- Core Keeper update trailer
- No Place for Bravery trailer – September 22
- Project Warlock 2 trailer
- SacriFire slips to a 2023 release window - 2023
- Rose & Locket trailer
- Verge World trailer
- MADiSON trailer
- Autopsy Simulator trailer
- The Unliving trailer
- Moonscars trailer
- Outbreak Island trailer
- Voidtrain trailer
- Forever Skies trailer
- Wanderlost trailer
- Wanted: Dead trailer
- Block n Load 2 trailer
- Block Buster trailer
- Trail Out trailer
- Hype Squad trailer
- Gori: Cuddly Carnage trailer
- Starkeepers trailer
- Glitch Busters: Stuck On You trailer
- Quiet Farm trailer
- Ship of Fools trailer
- Coral Island trailer
- Roots of Pacha trailer
- Super Zoo Story trailer
- Dinkum trailer
- Outriders Worldslayer – June 30
- Ratten Reich trailer
- Beneath Oresa trailer
- Orx trailer
- Superfuse trailer
- River City Saga: Three Kingdoms trailer
- The Last Worker trailer
- Evotinction trailer
- Vice NDRCVR trailer
- The Walking Dead: Last Mile trailer
Netflix Geeked Week
- Dragon Age: Absolution TV series announced
- Tekken: Bloodline trailer
- The Queen’s Gambit Chess spinoff game revealed
- The Cuphead Show season 2 arrives in August
- Castlevania: Nocturne series announced
- Lucky Luna trailer
- Desta: The Memories Between
- Poinpy
Epic Games Store Game Showcase
- The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria is a survival crafting game – Spring 2023
- Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Ectoplast trailer
- PC Building Simulator 2 open beta trailer
- Shoulders of Giants is coming this fall – Fall 2022
- Sifu Summer Update trailer – August 2022
- Tchia trailer – Early 2023
- Splitgate is coming to EGS in Q3 2022
- Disney Speedstorm trailer
- GigaBash trailer
- Rawmen trailer
- Rocket League Season 7 blasts off in June
- Fall Guys free-for-all trailer
- Evil Dead: The Game trailer
- Goat Simulator 3 trailer
- Rogue Company trailer
- Space Punks open beta trailer
- Saints Row Boss Factory trailer
Tribeca
- Thirsty Suitors blends South Asian culture with Scott Pilgrim-style humor
- The Cub trailer
- As Dusk Falls Steam page
- Venba trailer
- Plague Tale: Requiem Steam page
- Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals Steam page
- Immortality Steam page
Freedom Games
- Good Heavens is a procedurally generated multiplayer crafting RPG
- Symphony of War: The Nephilim Saga is a tactical RPG, available now
- Retreat to Enen asks you to meditate to survive – August 5
- Broken Pieces is a psychological thriller – Q3 2022
- Monorail Stories Steam page – Q3 2022
- Monster Tribe is a monster-catching and battle RPG – August 15
- Neon Blight is coming in July – July 11
- Against All Odds lets you smash your friends – Q4 2022
- One Lonely Outpost Steam page – Q3 2022
- 9 Years of Shadows Steam page
- HumanitZ Steam page
- Sands of Aura Steam page
- Tyrant's Blessing Steam page – Summer 2022
- Voltaire the Vegan Vampire Steam page – Early Access 2023
- Terracotta Steam page – Q4 2022
- Death Drive is a zombie survival deck-building road trip game
- Mars Base Steam page
- Blood and Zombies Steam page
- Creature Keeper Steam page
- Monster Sanctuary Steam page
- Coromon Steam page
- One More Island Steam page
- Airborne Kingdom Steam page
- Anuchard Steam page
- Cat Café Manager Steam page
Guerrilla Collective 3
Check out the Guerrilla Collective Steam page for a look at all of the games announced during the livesteam. We’ve also linked them individually below for your viewing pleasure.
- From Space Steam page
- I Was a Teenage Exocolonist Steam page – August 25
- Ugly Steam page – 2023
- Boundary Steam page
- Alaloth: Champions of the Four Kingdoms Steam page – June 30
- Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle Steam page
- Signalis Steam page – October 27
- Gravewood High Steam page
- MADiSON Steam page
- The Fridge is Red Steam page
- Industria Steam page – Out now
- This War of Mine: Final Cut
- The Last Worker Steam page
- Slope Crashers puts animals on snowboards in arcade races
- Cassette Beasts Steam page
- Contract Killer Steam page
- Rytmos Steam page
- TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge Steam page
- Skald: Against the Black Priory Steam page
- BATS: Bloodsucker Anti-Terrorist Squad Steam page
- Arkanoid Eternal Battle is a brickbreaker with a battle royale – October 2022
- 9 Years of Shadows Steam page
- WrestleQuest Steam page
- Zoeti Steam page
- Grid Force – Mask of the Goddess Steam page
- Live by the Sword: Tactics Steam page
- NecroBoy Path to Evilship Steam page
- Alterium Shift Steam page
- Greedventory Steam page
- Keylocker Steam page
- Symphony of War: The Nephilim Saga Steam page
- Batora Lost Haven Steam page
- Asterigos: Curse of the Stars Steam page
- Xel Steam page
- Spells & Secrets Steam page
- River Tails: Stronger Together Steam page
- Ikonei Island: An Earthlock Adventure Steam page
- Time on Frog Island Steam Page – July 12
- Frogun Steam page
- I Am Future Steam page
- Flat Eye Steam page
- Garden In! Steam page
- Witch Strandings Steam page
- Monster Outbreak Steam page
- The Cub Steam page
- Mira and the Legend of the Djinns Steam page
- Rain World: Downpour Steam page
- Exo One Steam page
- Shashingo: Learn Japanese with Photography Steam page
Wholesome Direct
The Wholesome Direct featured nearly 100 indie games. This was a showcase absolutely packed to the gills with adorable games. Below you’ll find links to each game’s Steam page, official site, or itch.io.
- Terra Nil Steam page
- Little Bear Chef asks you to be a tiny bear and cook
- Melodyssey official site
- LumbearJack Steam page
- The Garden Path Steam page
- 30 Birds Steam page
- Mail Time Steam page
- Usagi Shima official site
- A Walk with Yiayia Steam page
- Chicken Journey Steam page
- PuffPals Island Skies official site
- Freeride Steam page
- How to Say Goodbye Steam page
- Calico Steam page
- Paper Animal RPG Steam page
- Fall of Porcupine Steam page
- The Last Clockwinder Steam page
- Lovebirb is a dating sim for birds
- Spirit Swap: Lofi Beats to Match-3 To Steam page
- Coffee Talk Episode 2 to release next year – 2023
- Oddada Steam page
- Frogun Steam page
- Garden Witch Life Steam page
- Princess Farmer Steam page
- Ooblets launches in the middle of the year – Coming summer
- Bubblegum Galaxy Steam page
- Here Comes Niko! Steam page
- Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley Steam page
- Feed All Monsters Steam page
- SkateBIRD gets Among Us content – Steam page
- Paper Trail Steam page
- Soulitaire Steam page
- Passpartout 2: The Lost Artist Steam page
- A Frog’s Tale Steam page
- Freshly Frosted asks you to make donuts
- Kaichu – The Kaiju Dating Sim Steam page
- Wholesome Out & About Steam page
- Paradise Marsh Steam page
- Gaucho and the Grassland Steam page
- Lil Gator Game Steam page
- We Are OFK Steam page
- Potion Permit Steam page
- Pixelshire Steam page
- SCHiM Steam page
- Pekoe Steam page
- Bilkins' Folly Steam page
- Kitori Academy Steam page
- Togges Steam page
- Tracks of Thought Steam page
- DokiToki: Time Slow Down When You’re In Love Steam page
- Critter Crops Steam page
- Toroa Steam page
- The Spirit and the Mouse Steam page
- Snacko Steam page
- A Little to the Left Steam page
- Kokopa’s Atlas Steam page
- The Wandering Village Steam page
- Lonesome Village Steam page
- Hamster on Rails Steam page
- Garden of the Sea Steam page
- Olliefrog Toad Skater Steam page
- With You Steam page
- Miska Steam page
- Bread & Fred Steam page
- Kity Builder Steam page
- Garden In! Steam page
- Petit Island Steam page
- Flore itch.io page
- Pine Hearts Steam page
- Hello Goodboy Steam page
- Harmony’s Odyssey Steam page
- Seal World Steam page
- Love, Ghostie Steam page
- Potion Prodigy itch.io page
- Moonstone Island Steam page
- Super Mini Mart Steam page
- Ova Magica Steam page
- PaperKlay Steam page
- Puzzles for Clef Steam page
- Lemon Cake Steam page
- Star Stuff Steam page
- San Zoolin Steam page
- Townseek Steam page
- Skye Tales official site
- Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo Steam page
- Tiny Witch Steam page
- The Courier Steam page
- The Hundred Year Kingdom Steam page
- Lost Twins 2 Steam page
- Bloom itch.io page
- Dordogne Steam page
- Melatonin arrives this September
Future of Play Direct
- Infinite Guitars Steam page
- Boyfriend Dungeon update – Steam page
- Hill Agency: Purity / Decay Steam page – August 31
- Cook Serve Forever Steam page – 2023
- Soundfall Steam page
- Creature Keeper Steam page
- Railbound Steam page – September 2022
- Lost Twins 2 Steam page
- Spells & Secrets Steam page
- Unpacking Steam page
- Button City Steam page
- Calico Steam page
- Pen Pal Princess Steam page
- Psychroma Steam page
- Love Shore Steam page – October 21
- Hardspace: Shipbreaker Steam page
- Mossfield Origins Steam page
- The Wandering Village Steam page
- Spiral Steam page
- Ou Steam page
- Cartomancy Anthology Steam page – August 9
- Lab Rat Steam page
- Midnight Girl Steam page
- Kitori Academy Steam page
- Spirit Swap: Lofi Beats to Match-3 To Steam page
- Breeze in the Clouds trailer
- Rocket Rumble Steam page
- Circuit Superstars Steam page
- The Pale Beyond Steam page
- Skabma - Snowfall Steam page
- Kabaret Steam page
- ValiDate: Struggling Singles in Your Area Steam page
- Loddlenaut Steam page
- Malice & Greed Steam page
NetEase
The NetEase livestream focused on one game, Once Human. Take a look at our write-up of the presentation.
Future Games Show
- Outpost Steam page
- LUTO Steam page
- Nightingale Steam page
- Tray Racers is coming to PC and Switch next year
- Wildmender Steam page – 2023
- Die By The Blade Steam page – 2022
- Scathe Steam page – August 31
- RoboBeat blasts to the groove next year
- Morbid Metal Steam page
- Turbo Golf Racing is coming in August
- American Arcadia Steam page
- Alaskan Truck Simulator Steam page
- The Entropy Centre is a time-bending action-puzzle game
- Puzzles for Clef
- Zero Losses Steam page
- The rain will never end Steam page
- Farlanders Steam page
- Through the Nightmares Steam page
- Lost in Play arrives in August – August 10
- Brewmaster: Beer Brewing Simulator Steam page
- Bramble: The Mountain King Steam page
- Enemy of the State Steam page
- The Tarnishing of Juxtia Steam page
- Orx Steam page
- A Twisted Tale Steam page
- Power Chord Steam page
- Reptilian Rising Steam page
- Potion Permit Steam page
- Melatonin Steam page
- Once Upon a Jester Steam page
- Bail or Jail Steam page
- Sunday Gold gets a gameplay trailer
- Do Not Open trailer
- Bright Memory Infinite Steam page
- The Last Faith is a Soulslike coming out this year
- Thymesia Steam page
- Autopsy Simulator Steam page
- The Unliving Steam page
- Ship of Fools Steam page – 2022
- Sweet Transit Steam page – July 29
- Batora: Lost Haven Steam page
- The Knight Witch Steam page
- Killer Frequency Steam page
- Tinykin Steam page
- Serial Cleaners Steam page – September 22
- AirportSim Steam page – Q2 2023 PC & Xbox Series X/S
- Fueled Up Steam page
- Dinkum Steam page
- MultiVersus Steam page
- Mythbusters: The Game – Crazy Experiments Simulator
- Shadows of Doubt Steam page
- Last Time I Saw You Steam page
- Instinction Steam page
- Beyond Sunset Steam page
- Phonopolis Steam page
- Being and Becoming Steam page
- Arctic Awakening Steam page – 2023
- F1 Manager 22 Steam page – August 31
- Divine Knockout Steam page
- Planet of Lana Steam page – 2022
- Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise is out now on Steam
- Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley Steam page
- Palworld gets a bizarre and uncomfortable trailer – 2022
- Ill trailer
Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase
Xbox revealed that all the games announced during its showcase would be available in the next 12 months.
- Redfall gameplay footage kicks off the Xbox showcase
- Hollow Knight: Silksong gets a new gameplay trailer, will launch on Game Pass
- High on Life is an FPS from Squanch Games
- Riot Games bringing a bunch of titles to Game Pass
- Plague Tale: Requiem trailer
- Forza Motorsport will include vehicule damage – spring 2023
- Microsoft Flight Simulator adds the Halo Pelican
- Overwatch 2 coming to early access in October
- Ara: History Untold is a new turn-based strategy game
- Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle Legacy of the Bretons – June 21
- Fallout 76 – Expeditions: The Pitt trailer – September 2022
- Forza Horizon 5 gets Hot Wheels – July 19
- Scorn creeps you out this October – October 21
- Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn coming in 2023
- Minecraft Legends is the latest creator from Mojang
- Lightyear Frontier trailer – Spring 2023
- Gunfire Reborn trailer – October 2022
- The Last Case of Benedict Fox is a Lovecraftian Metroidvania – spring 2023
- As Dusk Falls tells its tale in July – July 19
- Naraka: Bladepoint is coming to Game Pass, brings cross-play – June 23
- Pentiment trailer – November 2022
- Grounded grows out of early access in September – September 2022
- Ereban: Shadow Legacy trailer – 2023
- Diablo 4 reveals its Necromancer class
- Sea of Thieves Season 7 lets you name your ship – July 21
- Hideo Kojima is partnering with Xbox
- Ravenlok takes you to a bizarre wonderland – 2023
- Cocoon is a puzzle platformer from Limbo and Inside crators – 2023
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a new title from Team Ninja – early 2023
- Persona 3: Portable, Persona 4: Golden, and Personal 5: Royal coming to Game Pass – October 21
- Starfield
PC Gaming Show
- Soulstice is coming this September – September 20
- RotWood trailer
- Tactical Breach Wizards is a magical XCOM
- The Invincible trailer
- Endless Dungeon trailer
- F1 Manager trailer
- Chivalry 2 trailer
- Deceive Inc trailer – Early 2023
- Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn trailer
- Outriders trailer
- Demonschool trailer
- The Alters is a game about life-changing decisions
- Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator Steam page
- Super Animal Royale season 4 teaser – Steam page
- Nitro Kid gameplay shown, has a demo available now
- Mahokenshi Steam page
- Killing Floor 2 Tidal Terror trailer
- Arma Reforger & developer interview
- Dune Spice Wars multiplayer coming soon – Steam page
- Northgard Steam page
- WarTales Steam page – coming summer
- Abyssals Steam page – 2023
- Decarnation Steam page – 2023
- I Am Future Steam page
- Great Houses of Calderia Steam page
- Jurassic World Evolution 2: Dominion Biosyn trailer – June 14
- System Shock trailer and interview
- Falling Frontier Steam page
- Super People Steam page – Beta August 17
- Immortality trailer
- Nivalis asks you to manage a business in a cyberpunk city
- Demonschool Steam page
- Scorn gameplay trailer
- Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2 interview
- Agent 64: Spies Never Die is a GoldenEye throwback
- Deliver Us Mars Steam page – September 27
- Stormgate Steam page
- Laysara Summit Kingdom is a city builder on a hill
- Frozen Flame Steam page – Fall 2022
- Victoria 3 Steam page
- New Blood Interactive montage
- Backfirewall Steam page – 2022
- Norland Steam page
- Them’s Fightin’ Herds Steam page
- Core Keeper Sunken Sea update – Steam page
- Farthest Frontier Steam page
- Synergy Steam page
- Icarus Steam page
- Half-Life: Alyx: Levitation mod gameplay revealed
Capcom Showcase
- Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak news: demo out June 14, Gore Magala joining the fight
- Street Fighter 6 trailer
- Capcom Fighting Collection trailer
- Capcom Arcade Stadium 2 trailer
- Exoprimal gameplay revealed, also getting a closed network test
- Dragon’s Dogma 10th Anniversary stream trailer
- Resident Evil Village gets Shadows of Rose DLC
- Resident Evil 7, RE2, RE3 remakes launch on PS5 & Xbox Series X/S
Phew, that’s a lot of games. It was a big mid-year of game announcements during what would have been E3 2022. From Sony to Xbox & Bethesda, Black Voices in Gaming to Upload VR, Summer Game Fest to Wholesome Direct, there were dozens if not hundreds of games that caught our eye. Let us know in the comment thread below what games you’ve added to your wishlists.
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Every trailer & replay from Summer Game Fest 2022 week