Every trailer & replay from Summer Game Fest 2022 week

While E3 2022 isn’t here this year, what we do have instead is the Summer Game Fest 2022. This mid-year collection of events and showcases brings together various groups in the video game industry to make some exciting announcements. If you’ve been lost in the whirlwind of game trailers and news, fear not, because this helpful guide will deliver to you all the information you need. Below you’ll find every game announcement, trailers, VODs and more from the Summer Game Fest 2022.

PlayStation State of Play

Take a look at our PlayStation State of Play wrap-up for more information, but here are all the talking points:

Limited Run Games

The Limited Runs Games showcase was an opportunity for the team to showcase video games that will be receiving a physical release. There were a couple of surprising announcements here, including a physical release of Glover and 3DO’s D: The Game.

Sonic Central

Sonic Origins – Includes Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 & Knuckles, Sonic CD – June 23

Sonic Speed Simulator

New characters coming to Sonic Dash and Sonic Force

Sonic Prime – Netflix animated series

New Sonic merchandise – Knuckles inspired GFuel, figurines, themed controller, art and posters, Pez dispensers

Sonic symphony

Sonic in Fall Guys

Sonic Frontiers teaser

Black Voices in Gaming

Upload VR Showcase

Summer Game Fest 2022

Day of the Devs

Devolver Digital Marketing Countdown to Marketing

IGN Expo

Netflix Geeked Week

Epic Games Store Game Showcase

Tribeca

Freedom Games

Guerrilla Collective 3

Check out the Guerrilla Collective Steam page for a look at all of the games announced during the livesteam. We’ve also linked them individually below for your viewing pleasure.

Wholesome Direct

The Wholesome Direct featured nearly 100 indie games. This was a showcase absolutely packed to the gills with adorable games. Below you’ll find links to each game’s Steam page, official site, or itch.io.

Future of Play Direct

NetEase

The NetEase livestream focused on one game, Once Human. Take a look at our write-up of the presentation.

Future Games Show

Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase

Xbox revealed that all the games announced during its showcase would be available in the next 12 months.

PC Gaming Show

Capcom Showcase

Phew, that’s a lot of games. It was a big mid-year of game announcements during what would have been E3 2022. From Sony to Xbox & Bethesda, Black Voices in Gaming to Upload VR, Summer Game Fest to Wholesome Direct, there were dozens if not hundreds of games that caught our eye. Let us know in the comment thread below what games you’ve added to your wishlists.