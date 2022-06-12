The Alters is a new game about life-changing decisions 11 bit studios has revealed The Alters as its newest game.

11 bit studios is the team behind recent titles such as Frostpunk and This War of Mine. During the PC Gaming Show, the studio gave audiences a first look at its next project. The Alters is a narrative-based game all about the little decisions in life that can have life-changing ramifications.

The reveal trailer for The Alters debuted at the PC Gaming Show 2022 showcase and introduces us to Jan, our protagonist that’s forced to create alternate versions of himself after crash landing on a mysterious planet. These alternate versions of Jan are shaped by different decisions he could have made in his life and all slightly vary from one another. The developers dove deeper into this idea in a press release shared with Shacknews.

It’s about those binary decisions that happen in nanoseconds, but have influence over your entire life. It is about looking into yourself, into your past, and discovering that you are who you are as a sum of those numerous choices. And when you do that a fundamental question arises: What If…?

“These are not clones. They are the alters. Alternative versions of the same person”, said Tomasz Kisilewicz, Game Director of The Alters. “Each alter has a different skill set necessary to achieve success, but players have to take care of every one of them. And each one of them has a unique personality resulting from their unique life path. How those life paths go and how those relationships are built - it's entirely up to you as a player”.

Fans that are looking forward to The Alters can wishlist the game now on Steam so that they’re notified the moment it’s available for purchase. It’s one of several announcements that we got out of the PC Gaming Show. For more of the news coming out of this weekend’s gaming news events.