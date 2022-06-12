Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Agent 64: Spies Never Die looks like a GoldenEye throwback

Mr. Bond, you've had a facelift... kind of...
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
1

The PC Gaming Show continued by sending viewers through a timewarp. Described as a "retro FPS inspired by classic 90s console shooters," the team at Replicant D6 unveiled a new title called Agent 64: Spies Never Die and... boy, that sure does look like a GoldenEye homage, doesn't it?

So, what's the story behind Agent 64: Spies Never Die? Did an indie developer set out to make a spiritual successor to GoldenEye 64, the classic console shooting pioneer? That appears to be the case to the point that the team at Replicant D6 is even using "state-of-the-art 1997 enemy AI." Players take on the role of James Bond 007 John Walter, formerly known by his codename of 64. The object is to complete various story-based objectives, which include stealing plans, freeing hostages, and a lot of other objectives you'd find in a certain console shooter of that era.

Interestingly, one feature that does not appear to be present in this game is multiplayer. Given how GoldenEye helped revolutionize the idea of multiplayer shooters on consoles, one would imagine this a no-brainer, but perhaps that's an idea that's coming later down the road.

Agent 64 PC Gaming Show

Agent 64: Spies Never Die is coming soon to Steam Early Access and there's a playable demo up and running right now. We like our GoldenEye here at Shacknews, so we'll take a love letter to that old-school gem any day.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola