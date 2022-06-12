Agent 64: Spies Never Die looks like a GoldenEye throwback Mr. Bond, you've had a facelift... kind of...

The PC Gaming Show continued by sending viewers through a timewarp. Described as a "retro FPS inspired by classic 90s console shooters," the team at Replicant D6 unveiled a new title called Agent 64: Spies Never Die and... boy, that sure does look like a GoldenEye homage, doesn't it?

So, what's the story behind Agent 64: Spies Never Die? Did an indie developer set out to make a spiritual successor to GoldenEye 64, the classic console shooting pioneer? That appears to be the case to the point that the team at Replicant D6 is even using "state-of-the-art 1997 enemy AI." Players take on the role of James Bond 007 John Walter, formerly known by his codename of 64. The object is to complete various story-based objectives, which include stealing plans, freeing hostages, and a lot of other objectives you'd find in a certain console shooter of that era.

Interestingly, one feature that does not appear to be present in this game is multiplayer. Given how GoldenEye helped revolutionize the idea of multiplayer shooters on consoles, one would imagine this a no-brainer, but perhaps that's an idea that's coming later down the road.

Agent 64: Spies Never Die is coming soon to Steam Early Access and there's a playable demo up and running right now. We like our GoldenEye here at Shacknews, so we'll take a love letter to that old-school gem any day.