The Callisto Protocol brings the horror this December

Striking Distance and Krafton announced a December release date for The Callisto Protocol during PlayStation State of Play.
Donovan Erskine
2

The Callisto Protocol is an upcoming horror game brought to us by the creators of Dead Space. During the latest PlayStation State of Play, developer Striking Distance Studio announced that The Callisto Protocol will be released this year on December 2.

The Callisto Protocol got its latest trailer during the June 2022 PlayStation State of Play presentation. In the trailer, we got yet another look at the dangerous world that we’ll find ourselves trying to escape in this cosmic horror adventure. The big news drop came at the end of the trailer, when it was revealed that the game launches on December 2, 2022, for PS4, PS5, Xbox one, Xbox Series X, and PC.

This trailer also gave us our first look at gameplay in The Callisto Protocol. We see the player making their way through dark corridors, using a gun to defend themself against zombie-like alien creatures. We also learn a bit more about the story, with our character being held at some sort of facility on the planet Callisto after being rescued from a wreck.

The Callisto Protocol will deliver a frightening outer space adventure later this year. This news was a part of the June 2022 PlayStation State of Play, which also featured several other major reveals, such as Resident Evil 4 Remake. For more on that front, we’ve got all of the announcements from the presentation here on Shacknews.

    June 2, 2022 3:28 PM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, The Callisto Protocol brings the horror this December

      June 2, 2022 6:35 PM

      OMG!!!!! The Callisto Protocol looks totally insane and amazing!!!!!!!!!! That video blew my mind in the article, if anyone is a Dead Space fan or even RE watch the video in the article ASAP!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

      Jesus that was bloody crazy and amazing I need this game like..... tomorrow!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

      Damn I am impressed and will be getting this for sure!!!!!!!!!!

