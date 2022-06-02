The Callisto Protocol brings the horror this December Striking Distance and Krafton announced a December release date for The Callisto Protocol during PlayStation State of Play.

The Callisto Protocol got its latest trailer during the June 2022 PlayStation State of Play presentation. In the trailer, we got yet another look at the dangerous world that we’ll find ourselves trying to escape in this cosmic horror adventure. The big news drop came at the end of the trailer, when it was revealed that the game launches on December 2, 2022, for PS4, PS5, Xbox one, Xbox Series X, and PC.

This trailer also gave us our first look at gameplay in The Callisto Protocol. We see the player making their way through dark corridors, using a gun to defend themself against zombie-like alien creatures. We also learn a bit more about the story, with our character being held at some sort of facility on the planet Callisto after being rescued from a wreck.

The Callisto Protocol will deliver a frightening outer space adventure later this year. This news was a part of the June 2022 PlayStation State of Play, which also featured several other major reveals, such as Resident Evil 4 Remake. For more on that front, we’ve got all of the announcements from the presentation here on Shacknews.