PlayStation State of Play June 2022: All announcements & trailers

The latest PlayStation State of Play livestream presentation has come and gone, but the fresh trailers and announcements are here to stay. Sony kicked off our E3-less season with its State of Play, which had plenty of fantastic reveals to share. We got to see more Horizon Call of the Mountain, an official reveal of the Resident Evil 4 remake, and so much more. Did you miss the show? Then you’re in the right place. You can catch up on all reveals and trailers right here.

The PlayStation State of Play June 2022 presentation took place on June 2, 2022 and had plenty of fun things to show us. We got a lot of reveals for games coming to PSVR2, including an adaptation of Resident Evil Village. You can watch the whole presentation above or check out each of the original reveals just below:

Announcements

Trailers

Resident Evil 4 Remake

The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners: Chapter 2: Retribution

No Man's Sky PSVR 2

Horizon Call of the Mountain and Forbidden West update

Marvel's Spider-man PC trailer

Stray release date trailer

The Callisto Protocol

Rollerdrome

Eternights

Street Fighter 6

Tunic PlayStation trailer

Seasons: A letter to the future

Final Fantasy 16

That covers the entirety of the PlayStation State of Play for June 2022. What was your favorite reveal? Did anything surprise you? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty section below.