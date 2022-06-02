Sony shows PSVR 2 game lineup at State of Play
The lineup looks pretty solid so far, with four games shown during Sony's State of Play livestream.
During Sony’s State of Play livestream on June 2, a number of exciting games were shown including four titles for PSVR 2. The four games shown for PSVR 2 include Resident Evil Village, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners - Chapter 2: Retribution, No Man’s Sky, and Horizon Call of the Mountain.
The first game of the four shown was Resident Evil Village which followed an announcement for Resident Evil 4. The game looks like it'll be a blast to experience in a VR setting, especially when it comes to chatting with villains like everyone's favorite tall vampire mommy, Lady Dimitrescu.
Another game that looks equally enticing in terms of PSVR 2 is Chapter 2 of The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners which features even more up close and personal zombie-killing action. Not into zombies? You can embark on a grand journey and explore the vast, beautiful realms of space in No Man's Sky, which is also coming to PSVR 2.
Last, but certainly not least, we got a closer look at the Horizon spin-off for PSVR 2, Horizon Call of the Mountain. The trailer showed off a closer look at gameplay, and accompanying the announcement is a post on the PS Blog that shares additional info about the game including story beats, and other in-game experiences players can look forward to.
All in all, today's State of Play presentation was an exciting one. We're really looking forward to checking these four games out in PSVR 2, especially games like Horizon Call of the Mountain.
What did you think of Sony's State of Play? Out of the four titles, which game are you most looking forward to playing in PSVR 2? Let us know in Chatty, and for more on Sony's State of Play, also be sure to check out our coverage of Resident Evil 4 Remake getting a March 2023 release date.
