Sony shows PSVR 2 game lineup at State of Play The lineup looks pretty solid so far, with four games shown during Sony's State of Play livestream.

During Sony’s State of Play livestream on June 2, a number of exciting games were shown including four titles for PSVR 2. The four games shown for PSVR 2 include Resident Evil Village, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners - Chapter 2: Retribution, No Man’s Sky, and Horizon Call of the Mountain.

The first game of the four shown was Resident Evil Village which followed an announcement for Resident Evil 4. The game looks like it'll be a blast to experience in a VR setting, especially when it comes to chatting with villains like everyone's favorite tall vampire mommy, Lady Dimitrescu.

Another game that looks equally enticing in terms of PSVR 2 is Chapter 2 of The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners which features even more up close and personal zombie-killing action. Not into zombies? You can embark on a grand journey and explore the vast, beautiful realms of space in No Man's Sky, which is also coming to PSVR 2.

Last, but certainly not least, we got a closer look at the Horizon spin-off for PSVR 2, Horizon Call of the Mountain. The trailer showed off a closer look at gameplay, and accompanying the announcement is a post on the PS Blog that shares additional info about the game including story beats, and other in-game experiences players can look forward to.

In Call of the Mountain, you’ll be seeing it through the eyes of Ryas, a former Shadow Carja Warrior who hopes to redeem himself by investigating a grave new threat to the Sundom. He is a master at climbing and archery, two skills crucial to survival as you step into his shoes, scaling perilous mountains and taking down mighty machines like the Thunderjaw. Throughout your journey, you’ll master various tools and weapons and use the world’s many materials to craft additional gear, equipping you for any situation.



But you won’t be going it alone. Along the way, you’ll meet Horizon characters new and old, including Aloy herself. Alongside the game’s main story, Call of the Mountain will also offer an exciting, immersive River Ride experience. Take a seat and enjoy the gorgeous views of the world of Horizon, but look out; some uninvited machines may try to come aboard! The River Ride is the perfect way for a player using the PS VR2 headset to share the magic of PS VR2 with your friends and family as they watch along on a connected display. Horizon Call of the Mountain has been proudly developed together with the talented team at Firesprite.

All in all, today's State of Play presentation was an exciting one. We're really looking forward to checking these four games out in PSVR 2, especially games like Horizon Call of the Mountain.

What did you think of Sony's State of Play? Out of the four titles, which game are you most looking forward to playing in PSVR 2? Let us know in Chatty, and for more on Sony's State of Play, also be sure to check out our coverage of Resident Evil 4 Remake getting a March 2023 release date.