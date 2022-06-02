Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Resident Evil 4 Remake gets March 2023 release date

Capcom finally announced Resident Evil 4 Remake and its March 2023 release date during PlayStation State of Play.
Donovan Erskine
1

During the June 2022 PlayStation State of Play, Capcom dropped a reveal trailer for Resident Evil 4 Remake. This complete recreation of the horror classic will see players once again in the shoes of Leon Kennedy. Resident Evil 4 Remake will be released for PS5 on March 24, 2023.

Capcom announced Resident Evil 4 Remake with a new trailer that debuted during the latest PlayStation State of Play. It’s in this trailer that we get our first look at the iconic characters and locations of RE4 in glorious new detail. The developer shared additional details about the game in a post to the PlayStation Blog.

This time, the game is being developed to achieve state-of-the-art quality for a survival horror suitable for 2023, while preserving the essence of the original game. We aim to make the game feel familiar to fans of the series, while also providing a fresh feeling to it. This is being done by reimagining the storyline of the game while keeping the essence of its direction, modernizing the graphics and updating the controls to a modern standard.

Resident Evil 4 Remake follows the story of the 2005 original, with Leon Kennedy tasked with rescuing the President’s daughter six years after the events of Resident Evil 2. We get a fresh look at the infamous European village as well as its dangerous inhabitants. In addition to the upcoming game, Capcom also confirmed that Resident Evil 4 Remake content for PSVR 2 is currently in development.

Resident Evil 4 Remake was just one of the games that was spotlighted during the June 2022 PlayStation State of Play. For all of the news from the event, Shacknews has you covered.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

