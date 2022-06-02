Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Stray gets July release date, free for PS Plus Extra members

Annapurna Interactive's cat-based adventure is on its way and if you're on the higher end of PS Plus users, you'll get it for free.
Ozzie Mejia
1

Cat people across the gaming world rejoiced upon seeing new footage of Annapurna Interactive's upcoming kitty-based adventure, Stray. The good news is that now it has a release date. Stray is set to release on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 (as well as on PC) on July 19.

For the uninitiated, Stray follows a titular stray cat, who has been abandoned in a strange world. This world is filled with robots and cyborgs. While this cat doesn't know what's happening, it does know that it has to escape this world and he'll look to do so with the aid of a mysterious drone named B-12.

"When we decided to add the backpack and the small drone called B-12 that follows the cat everywhere, it opened up a new layer of ways to interact and learn about the environment for us," Producer Swann Martin-Raget said on PlayStation.Blog. "Especially the ability to talk with the characters of the world was really important to convey some fundamental points about the environment or learn a bit more backstory from several of its inhabitants."

Stray release date

Stray will be console exclusive to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Those who would like to pick the game up for free can do so by subscribing to PlayStation Plus at the Extra or above tier. This is one of the first noteworthy new releases that will be offered for free under the newly-structured PlayStation Plus.

Stray will come to PS5, PS4, and PC via Steam on July 19.

Senior Editor
Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

