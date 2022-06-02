Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Tunic gets September release date on PS5 & PS4

A few months after its release on PC and Xbox, Tunic is now coming to PlayStation.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
One of the most memorable indie games of the year is now about to get a PlayStation release. During Thursday's PlayStation State of Play presentation, viewers got a first look at the PS5 and PS4 versions of Tunic, the cross between Zelda and Dark Souls. The game is now ready to hit Sony's consoles and will arrive just in time for the fall season.

Tunic PS5 PS4 release date

On the surface, Tunic looks like a tribute to The Legend of Zelda, based on the look of the overworld and the protagonist. However, looks can be very deceiving, as the game plays much closer to a FromSoftware joint, in terms of exploration and crushing difficulty.

This blend of styles led to Tunic being reviewed quite favorably here at Shacknews. Let's take a look back at our review:

To dismiss Tunic as a Zelda clone upon first glance would be doing it a huge disservice. Developer Finji has put together something special with this game, a game that lures players in with its adorable mascot character and delivers a deceptively difficult adventure. Tunic can be outright intimidating at points. However, the game does such a good job in helping bring players along, whether it's through stat upgrades or new pages of the instruction manual, that the difficulty never feels debilitating or inaccessible in any way.

Tunic will come to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on September 27. Expect it to be priced at around $29.99 USD, similar to its Steam counterpart. Of course, if you want to play it sooner, it is available on PC and Xbox with the latter version available via Xbox Game Pass.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

