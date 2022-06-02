Tunic gets September release date on PS5 & PS4 A few months after its release on PC and Xbox, Tunic is now coming to PlayStation.

One of the most memorable indie games of the year is now about to get a PlayStation release. During Thursday's PlayStation State of Play presentation, viewers got a first look at the PS5 and PS4 versions of Tunic, the cross between Zelda and Dark Souls. The game is now ready to hit Sony's consoles and will arrive just in time for the fall season.

On the surface, Tunic looks like a tribute to The Legend of Zelda, based on the look of the overworld and the protagonist. However, looks can be very deceiving, as the game plays much closer to a FromSoftware joint, in terms of exploration and crushing difficulty.

This blend of styles led to Tunic being reviewed quite favorably here at Shacknews. Let's take a look back at our review:

To dismiss Tunic as a Zelda clone upon first glance would be doing it a huge disservice. Developer Finji has put together something special with this game, a game that lures players in with its adorable mascot character and delivers a deceptively difficult adventure. Tunic can be outright intimidating at points. However, the game does such a good job in helping bring players along, whether it's through stat upgrades or new pages of the instruction manual, that the difficulty never feels debilitating or inaccessible in any way.

Tunic will come to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on September 27. Expect it to be priced at around $29.99 USD, similar to its Steam counterpart. Of course, if you want to play it sooner, it is available on PC and Xbox with the latter version available via Xbox Game Pass.