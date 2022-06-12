Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

League of Legends, Valorant & other Riot Games content coming for Xbox Game Pass users

If you're playing a game from Riot, you're going to want to be an Xbox Game Pass subscriber very soon.
Ozzie Mejia
1

Sunday's Xbox + Bethesda Games Showcase continued with a surprise for PC users. You might be playing something from Riot Games right now, whether it's for League of Legends, Valorant, Teamfight Tactics, Legends of Runeterra, or something else. Surprise, players, because if you're an Xbox Game Pass subscriber, you're about to get a whole lot from the Riot library.

Here's exactly what players can expect to see from Riot's substantial library, according to the Xbox website:

  • League of Legends: Probably the biggest eye-opener, if you're a League of Legends player, Xbox Game Pass will unlock all of the game's champions. That's over 160 characters! There are always new champions coming, but if you're a Game Pass user, you'll get to try them on day one.
  • League of Legends: Wild Rift: You're probably saying, "Wait, isn't this a mobile game?" It sure is and Game Pass will still give you something here with all of its characters unlocked, as well. That's over 80 characters, alongside day one access to any new champions.
  • Valorant: Valorant is the other big gun in Riot's chamber and those who want to try out all 18 agents will unlock them at no extra charge with Game Pass. Plus, new characters will be unlocked on day one.
  • Legends of Runeterra: The League of Legends-based digital card game is part of this package, as well. Look for an unlocked Foundations Set, which should be a big help for new players.
  • Teamfight Tactics: Game Pass will look to help people get started on the Riot auto-battler, as well. Game Pass users will get access to various Tier One Little Legend avatars.
Riot Games Xbox Game Pass

While all of these goodies aren't necessarily coming to Riot's games today, Xbox promises more information in the weeks ahead. This looks to be just the beginning of what appears to be an exciting new partnership. We'll keep an eye on this development and report back with any updates.

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

