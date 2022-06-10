The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria is a survival crafting game set in Middle Earth Free Range Games and North Beach revealed The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria at the EGS Summer Showcase.

During the Epic Games Store 2022 Summer Showcase, we got our first look at the next game in the Lord of the Rings franchise. The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria is a survival crafting game that will see players create their own Dwarf, build a base, and survive against the deadly creatures of Middle Earth.

The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria trailer gives us a glimpse at what to expect from the new survival crafting game. The official website features a plethora of details about the experience as well.

Set in a procedurally generated Dwarven realm of Moria, no two adventures will be alike, and every expedition is traversable either solo or online with companions. Players can mine to craft greater gear and resources, but beware mining makes noise, and noise created in the quiet deep threatens to awaken the dangers below: where there's clatter, there's combat. Excavate the mysteries of three legendary mountains, extract precious metals, scrape to survive, and battle unspeakable forces to learn the secret of the Shadow that lurks within.

The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria will allow players to team up with friends for some online co-op. You’ll be able to build, explore, and fight alongside each other. The game is currently set to be released in spring 2023. For more of the games featured at the Epic Games Store 2022 Summer Showcase, stick with us here on Shacknews.