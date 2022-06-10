The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria is a survival crafting game set in Middle Earth
Free Range Games and North Beach revealed The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria at the EGS Summer Showcase.
During the Epic Games Store 2022 Summer Showcase, we got our first look at the next game in the Lord of the Rings franchise. The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria is a survival crafting game that will see players create their own Dwarf, build a base, and survive against the deadly creatures of Middle Earth.
The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria trailer gives us a glimpse at what to expect from the new survival crafting game. The official website features a plethora of details about the experience as well.
The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria will allow players to team up with friends for some online co-op. You’ll be able to build, explore, and fight alongside each other. The game is currently set to be released in spring 2023. For more of the games featured at the Epic Games Store 2022 Summer Showcase, stick with us here on Shacknews.
