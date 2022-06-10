Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria is a survival crafting game set in Middle Earth

Free Range Games and North Beach revealed The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria at the EGS Summer Showcase.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

During the Epic Games Store 2022 Summer Showcase, we got our first look at the next game in the Lord of the Rings franchise. The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria is a survival crafting game that will see players create their own Dwarf, build a base, and survive against the deadly creatures of Middle Earth.

The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria trailer gives us a glimpse at what to expect from the new survival crafting game. The official website features a plethora of details about the experience as well.

The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria will allow players to team up with friends for some online co-op. You’ll be able to build, explore, and fight alongside each other. The game is currently set to be released in spring 2023. For more of the games featured at the Epic Games Store 2022 Summer Showcase, stick with us here on Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola