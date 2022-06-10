Retreat to Enen asks you to meditate to survive Players will need to meditate to keep their spirits high in this survival game coming in August.

Retreat to Enen looks to give survival-crafting fans a taste of something unique. Instead of focusing entirely on crafting and surviving, Retreat to Enen asks you to also meditate to keep your spirits high. Take a look at the trailer below.

Retreat to Enen was revealed during the Freedom Games Showcase on June 10, 2022. In this survival game, players must not only craft to survive, but meditate to survive as well. As time passes, your spirit meter will slowly decrease, affecting your ability to sprint and craft. To keep your spirits high, you will need to take a moment to meditate.

This unique mechanic looks to shake up the typical survival genre with a more Zen-like system, encouraging users to take a moment in their own lives to reflect. Continuing the theme of unique systems is the fact that Retreat to Enen features no map or compass, with players needing to rely on their own wits, notes, or general spatial awareness skills.

If you’re excited to explore a hand-craft environment (nothing is procedurally generated according to the developer during the interview), you can check out the Retreat to Enen Steam page and add it to your wishlist. The game is scheduled to release on August 5, 2022. Check out our 2022 video game release date calendar for more games coming this year.