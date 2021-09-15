2022 video game release dates calendar Your destination for all of the 2022 video game release dates you need to know.

As exciting as 2021 was, some of its most anticipated games were pushed back to 2022. That means 2022 promises to be even wilder. A lot of games are coming to PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch. God of War: Ragnarok, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake are just a few of the games incoming. We're keeping track of the biggest 2022 video game release dates below, so check out what you can expect to see.

Last updated on September 15, 2021 at 9:00 p.m. PT.

January 2022 video game release dates

Elden Ring [PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One] - January 22

February 2022 video game release dates

Horizon Forbidden West [PS5, PS4] - February 18

The King of Fighters XV [PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4] - February 22

Assetto Corsa Competitzione [PS5, Xbox Series X] - February 24

Saints Row (2022) [PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One] - February 25

March 2022 video game release dates

Gran Turismo 7 [PS5] - March 4

Grand Theft Auto 5 [PS5, Xbox Series X] - March 2022

Marvel's Midnight Suns [PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, Switch] - March 2022

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands [PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One] - March 2022

Games with unannounced release dates

30XX [PC]

Airborne Kingdom [PC]

Alaloth: Champions of the Four Kingdoms [PC]

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure [Switch]

Amber Isle [PC, Switch]

Ambition: A Minuet in Power [PC]

Among Trees [PC]

The Anacrusis [PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox One]

APICO [PC] - 2022

Ark 2 [PC]

AudioClash: Battle of the Bands [PC]

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora [PC, PS5, Xbox Series X]

Aztech: Forgotten Gods [PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, Switch]

Babylon's Fall [PC, PS5, PS4]

Backbone [PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac]

Baldur's Gate 3 [PC]

BattleCakes [PC]

Bayonetta 3 [Switch]

Bear & Breakfast [PC, Switch]

Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery [PC]

Beyond a Steel Sky [Switch, PC, iOS]

Beyond Good & Evil 2

Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions [PC, Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch]

Bird Problems [PC]

Blankos Block Party [PC]

Blacktail [PC, PS5, Xbox Series X]

Blightbound [PC]

Blood Bowl 3 [PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, Switch]

Boomerang X [PC]

Button City [PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, Switch]

Cake Bash [PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch]

Calico [PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch]

Call of the Sea [PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X]

Card Shark [PC]

Cardaclysm [PC]

Cartel Tycoon [PC]

Cat Cafe Manager [PC]

Chicken Police [PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch]

Chicory: A Colorful Tale [PC, PS5]

Chorus [PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One]

Classified Stories [PC]

Cloud Jumper [PC]

Crimson Desert [PC]

CrossfireX [Xbox One]

Cult of the Lamb [PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One] - 2022

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course DLC [PC, Xbox One, Switch]

Curved Space [PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, Switch]

Dark Envoy [PC, PS4, Xbox One]

Darkest Dungeon 2 [PC]

Demolition Robots K.K. [PC]

Despelote [PC]

Diablo 4 [PC]

Disciples: Liberation [PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One]

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut [Xbox Series X, Switch, Stadia]

Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny [Switch]

Dordogne [PC]

Dream Cycle [PC] - 2022

Dreamland Confectionery [PC, Switch] - Summer 2023

Dwarfheim [PC]

EA Sports College Football [PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One]

Eastward [PC]

Echo Generation [PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox One]

The Elder Scrolls 6

Elec Head [PC]

Encased [PC]

Endless Dungeon [PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Switch]

Everwild [PC, Xbox One]

Evil Dead: The Game [PC]

Fae Tactics: The Girl Who Destroyed the World [PC, Switch]

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout [Switch]

Fights in Tight Spaces [PC]

Fisti-Fluffs [PC, Switch]

Floppy Knights [PC]

Forspoken [PC, PS5] - Spring 2022

Freshly Froster [PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch]

Frogsong [PC] - 2022

Game Director Story [PC]

The Garden Path [PC]

The Gecko Gods [PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, Switch]

Genesis Noir [PC]

Ghostwire: Tokyo [PC, PS5] - Spring 2022

Godstrike [PC]

GoNNER 2 [PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch]

Grounded [Xbox One, PC]

Goodbye Volcano High [PC, PS5, PS4] - 2022

Gotham Knights [PC, PS5, Xbox Series X] - 2022

Graven [PC]

Happy Game [PC, Switch]

Heavenly Bodies [PC, PS5, PS4]

Hellpoint [PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch]

Here Comes Niko! [PC]

Hogwarts Legacy [PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One] - 2022

Hollow Knight: Silksong [PC, Switch]

In Nightmare [PS4]

Inscryption [PC]

The Jackbox Party Pack 8 [PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, Switch]

Kerbal Space Program 2 [PC]

Kokopa's Atlas [PC]

League of Legends: Wild Rift [iOS, Android]

Legend of Keepers [PC]

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga [PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, Switch] - Spring 2022

Letters: A Written Adventure [PC, Switch]

Life is Strange Remastered Collection [PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, Stadia] - 2022

Little Devil Inside [PS5]

Loddlenaut [PC]

Lonefarm [PC]

Loot River [PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox One]

Lost Ark [PC] - Fall 2021

Lost at Sea [PC]

Maid of Sker [PC, Xbox One, PS4]

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope [Switch] - 2022

Martha is Dead [ Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS4, PS5, and PC]

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 [PS5] - 2023

Marvel's Wolverine [PS5]

Metal Slug Tactics [PC]

Metroid Prime 4 [Switch]

Midnight Fight Express [PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch] - Summer 2022

Monstrum 2 [PC]

Moonglow Bay [PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox One]

Moonshell Island [PC]

A Musical Story [PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, Switch]

Mythic Ocean [PS4, Xbox One, Switch]

Neon White [PC, Switch]

Night Call [Xbox One, Switch, PC]

Nour: Play With Your Food [PC, PS5]

Olija [PC, Switch]

OlliOlli World [PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch]

Operation: Tango [PC, PS5]

Outer Wilds [Switch] - Winter 2021

The Outlast Trials [PC] - 2022

Overwatch 2 - 2022

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals [PC, Switch]

Park Beyond [PC, PS5, Xbox Series X] - 2022

Passpartour 2: The Lost Artist [PC]

Pekoe [PC] - 2022

Per Aspera [PC]

Perfect Dark [PC, Xbox Series X]

Paradise Killer [PC]

Paranoia: Happiness is Mandatory [PS4, Xbox One]

Phantom Abyss [PC]

Pinball FX [PC]

Planet Coaster [PS4, Xbox One]

Planet of Lana [PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox One] - Late 2022

Please Be Happy [PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch]

Popup Dungeon [PC]

Potionomics [PC]

Power Wash Simulator [PC]

Pragmata [PS5]

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake [PC, PS4, Xbox One]

Princess Farmer [PC]

Prison Tycoon: Under New Management [PC]

Prodeus [PC]

Project Athia [PS5]

Project Eve [PS5]

Project Wingman [PC]

Pupperazzi [PC]

Puzzle Quest 3 [PC]

Puzzling Places [PC, PS5]

Railgrade [PC]

Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan [PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch]

Recolit [PC]

Ring of Pain [PC]

Road 96 [PC, Switch]

RoboCo [PC]

Roller Champions [PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch]

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story [PC]

Rune Factory 5 [Switch]

Sally [PC]

Salt and Sacrifice [PS5, PS4] - 2022

Sam & Max: This Time It's Virtual [PC]

Scavengers [PC]

Season [PS5]

Seasonspree [PC]

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 [PC, Xbox Series X]

Session [Xbox One, PC]

Severed Steel [PC, PS4, Xbox One]

Shadow Warrior 3 [PC]

Shashingo [PC]

She Dreams Elsewhere [PC, Xbox One, Switch]

Shelter 3 [PC]

Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One [PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5]

Shovel Knight: Dig [PC]

Six Days in Fallujah [PC]

Skull & Bones [PS4, Xbox One, PC]

Slender Threads [PC]

Snacko [PC, Switch] - 2022

Songs of Conquest [PC]

Soup Pot [PC, Xbox Series X]

Spirit Swap [PC] - 2022

Sports Story [Switch]

Starfield [PC, Xbox Series X] - November 22, 2022

Star Citizen [PC]

Star Wars Hunters [Switch] - 2022

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake [PC, PS5]

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin [PC, PS5, Xbox Seies X, PS4, Xbox One] - 2022

Stray [PS5]

Stray Blade [PC, PS5, Xbox Series X] - 2022

Stride [PC, PS5, PS4]

Surviving The Aftermath [PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch]

Tchia [PC, PS5, PS4] - 2022

Teacup [PC]

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge [PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch]

Temtem [PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, Switch]

Terra Nil [PC]

The Dungeon Of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet Of Chaos [PC, PS4, Xbox One]

The Eternal Cylinder [PC, PS4, Xbox One]

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum [PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, Switch]

The Riftbreaker [PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X]

The Signifier [PS4, Xbox One, PC]

The Settlers [PC]

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe Edition [PC]

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition [PS5, Xbox Series X]

Timberborn [PC]

Toodee and Topdee [PC]

Total War: Warhammer 3 [PC]

Tracks of Thought [PC]

Trash Sailors [PC]

Trek to Yomi [PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One] - 2022

Trepang2 [PC] - 2022

Tunche [PC]

Two Point Campus [PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, Switch] - 2022

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection [PC, PS5] - 2022

Valheim [PC]

Vampire: The Masquerade Blood Hunt [PC, PS5]

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 [PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One]

Venba [PC]

Very Very Valet [Switch]

Vigil: The Longest Night [PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch]

Voidtrain [PC]

Walk [PC]

A Walk With Yiayia [PC]

Waking [PC, Xbox One]

Warhammer 40K: Darktide [PC, Xbox Series X]

We Are OFK [PC, Switch]

Weird West [PC]

Whisker Squadron [PC]

Winter Ember [PC]

Witchery Academy [PC, Switch]

Witchy Life Story [PC] - 2022

Wizard With a Gun [PC, Switch] - 2022

Woodo [PC, Switch]

Wytchwood [PC]

Xuan Yuan Sword VII [PC, PS4]

Yokai Inn [PC]

You Suck at Parking [PC]

There are hundreds of great games that will release over the coming year. We'll look to keep this guide updated on a regular basis as release dates are revealed. Be sure to keep this post bookmarked and come back for every game coming in 2022.