Destiny 2: The Witch Queen campaign walkthrough If you need some help taking on Savathun, here's a full campaign walkthrough for The Witch Queen in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen introduces a brand new campaign for playes to dig into. It will see Guardians face off against Savathun and her Hive forces of evil, but we're here to help you along the way. This will serve as a full campaign walkthrough for The Witch Queen.

Last updated: February 22, 2022.

Be Brave or Become Legend

After watching an initial cinematic, Guardians will be given a choice between a Classic or Legend campaign experience for Destiny 2: The Witch Queen. Newer players may want to go Classic, but experienced players will get greater rewards from choosing Legend. A full set of 1520 gear is obtained through the Legend version of the campaign, which will help players level up quickly for end-game activities in Season of the Risen in Destiny 2.

Mission: The Arrival

This walkthrough is in progress and is being filled out as we complete the Destiny 2: The Witch Queen campaign.