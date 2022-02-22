New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameShacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen campaign walkthrough

If you need some help taking on Savathun, here's a full campaign walkthrough for The Witch Queen in Destiny 2.
Bill Lavoy
Bill Lavoy
1

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen introduces a brand new campaign for playes to dig into. It will see Guardians face off against Savathun and her Hive forces of evil, but we're here to help you along the way. This will serve as a full campaign walkthrough for The Witch Queen.

Last updated: February 22, 2022.

Be Brave or Become Legend

After watching an initial cinematic, Guardians will be given a choice between a Classic or Legend campaign experience for Destiny 2: The Witch Queen. Newer players may want to go Classic, but experienced players will get greater rewards from choosing Legend. A full set of 1520 gear is obtained through the Legend version of the campaign, which will help players level up quickly for end-game activities in Season of the Risen in Destiny 2.

Mission: The Arrival

This walkthrough is in progress and is being filled out as we complete the Destiny 2: The Witch Queen campaign.

Co-EIC
Co-EIC

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He is known for his guide writing and, unsettlingly enough, enjoys grinding out in-depth collectible articles. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his guides.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola