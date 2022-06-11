Once Human is a post-apocalyptic survival game full of cosmic horrors NetEase showed off a major look at Once Human's post-apocalyptic sandbox during its Games Livestream showcase.

During the NetEase Games Livestream showcase on IGN’s Summer of Gaming 2022, we got a deep look at an upcoming post-apocalyptic action-survival sandbox from NetEase by the name of Once Human. This game will task players with surviving a world full of horrors from another dimension. Whether you go it alone or join up with other players, Once Human will put you to the test as you collect the weapons, gear, and resources you need to survive some intense sci-fi creatures.

NetEase went into deep details on Once Human during its Games Livestream showcase on IGN’s Summer of Gaming 2022 on June 11. Set to arrive on PC and mobile devices on iOS and Android, Once Human is a game in which players will take on the role of a player in a beautiful, yet dangerous post-apocalyptic world. Players will be able to join up with each other or go it alone as they take on various cosmic horrors and gather resources they need to build better gear and survive. You’ll also explore and gain more knowledge of the world around them and better gear by way of blueprints.

Once Human doesn’t have a release date yet, but players can go to the game’s website and pre-register for it on PC or mobile devices now for future betas and release. By signing up, you’ll have a chance to get in on early build and be in the know when the game comes out.

Once Human blends a massive experience of PVP and PVE elements, allowing players to take on their own journey through its fascinating world. Various strongholds and nests will challenge players to gather together if they hope to overtake the challenges therein.

Players will take on monsters like giant spiders, tree creatures, and brutes of all kinds as they explore the post-apocalyptic world of Once Human.

As we await further details on Once Human, stay tuned here at Shacknews. We’ll have more details, such as a release date, as they become available.