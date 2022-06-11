Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Sunday Gold gets a new gameplay trailer at Future Games Show

Sunday Gold is a stylish turn-based game with escape room mechanics.
Sam Chandler
1

Sunday Gold takes players to London, except not the London of today. It’s the future, and three fugitives are on the run. The game blends together a host of different systems, including escape rooms, turn-based combat, and RPG elements. Take a look at the trailer below.

Gameplay in Sunday Gold focuses on turn-based mechanics as players work through a story focusing on three main characters: Sally “The Activist” Wheeler, Gavin “The Disgruntled Ex-Employee” Dorsey, and Frank “The Vengeful Ex-Con” Barber. These three are fugitives that look to be escaping not only the law, but the elite of this future-version of London.

Not only does the game use turn-based combat, it also featured puzzles that will “get you scratching your noggin” according to the Steam page. Players will need to explore rooms and solve observation, deduction, and inventory puzzles that are tailored to each of the characters. You’ll need to survive fights and solve puzzles to see this story through to the end.

We don’t know much about Sunday Gold, but what we do know is that it’s coming this year. Take a moment to look over the Steam page and add it to your wishlist. Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews as we bring you the hottest game announcements from this wild season of video game reveals.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

