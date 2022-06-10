Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Splitgate coming to Epic Games Store in Q3 2022

The free-to-play multiplayer shooter is sliding over to the Epic Games Store in 2022.
Morgan Shaver
Morgan Shaver
1

During the Summer Showcase for the Epic Games Store, a number of games were shown including Splitgate. If you’re wondering why Splitgate was included as part of an Epic Games Store stream, it’s because the game is coming to the platform later this year. While an exact release date has yet to be announced, we do know it’ll be out sometime in Q3 2022.

Splitgate coming to Epic Games Store in Q3 2022

Originally released in 2019, Splitgate has seen a resurgence of interest with a popular beta on Steam last year. Now, even more gamers will have access to Splitgate thanks to its upcoming Epic Games Store release.

For more on Splitgate, here’s the game’s description as listed on Steam:

Again, Splitgate will release on the Epic Games Store platform later this year in Q3 2022. For more from the Epic Games Store showcase, also be sure to read through our coverage of Shoulders of Giants coming to EGS later this Fall.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola