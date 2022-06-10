Splitgate coming to Epic Games Store in Q3 2022 The free-to-play multiplayer shooter is sliding over to the Epic Games Store in 2022.

During the Summer Showcase for the Epic Games Store, a number of games were shown including Splitgate. If you’re wondering why Splitgate was included as part of an Epic Games Store stream, it’s because the game is coming to the platform later this year. While an exact release date has yet to be announced, we do know it’ll be out sometime in Q3 2022.

Originally released in 2019, Splitgate has seen a resurgence of interest with a popular beta on Steam last year. Now, even more gamers will have access to Splitgate thanks to its upcoming Epic Games Store release.

For more on Splitgate, here’s the game’s description as listed on Steam:

“Splitgate is a free-to-play, fast-paced multiplayer shooter that features player-controlled portals. This sci-fi shooter takes the FPS genre to a new dimension with its portal mechanics, delivering high-flying, multi-dimensional combat. Evoking memories of the most revered shooters of the past two decades, Splitgate embraces the classic and familiar feel of close-quarters combat while adding a unique twist.”

Again, Splitgate will release on the Epic Games Store platform later this year in Q3 2022. For more from the Epic Games Store showcase, also be sure to read through our coverage of Shoulders of Giants coming to EGS later this Fall.