Shoulders of Giants is coming fall 2022 Frogs and robots come together in Shoulders of Giants, a sci-fi roguelike.

There’s something about throwing together two random creatures in a video game that we can’t help but love. It’s worked with the bird and bear from the Nintendo 64 days, and the team at Moving Pieces Interactive have done something similar with Shoulders of Giants. This game sees players take on the role of a frog and robot – check out the trailer below!

Shoulders of Giants was announced during the Epic Games Store Summer Showcase on June 10, 2022. This looks to be the team’s second game, following Dodo Peak. In Shoulders of Giants, the frog is the long-range shooter while the robot is the muscle, getting up close and slashing foes. Players will need to switch back and forth between these two characters to deal with all kinds of threats.

The trailer also looks like it shows off co-op play, with three other robots and frogs joining the fight. Gameplay seems to focus on exploring, battling giant bosses and foes, and transforming the landscape of the world.

Head over to the Moving Pieces site to learn more about Shoulders of Giants. The game is scheduled for release in fall 2022, which is towards the end of the year. Take a look at the Shacknews 2022 video game release date calendar for more information on games coming out this year.