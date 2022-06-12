Persona 3: Portable, 4: Golden, and 5: Royal coming to Game Pass Persona 5: Royal is making its way to Microsoft platforms in October.

These titles have always drawn in a hardcore fan base and reviewed well. Those who have never dipped their toes into the Persona series, and who have been restricted to one system, will finally be able to see what all the fuss is about. You can learn more about these three games over on the Xbox site.

Persona 3: Portable, Persona 4: Golden, and Persona 5: Royal will be releasing on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series X, and PC, and will also be available via Game Pass. The first of this trio to arrive will be Persona 5: Royal, releasing on October 21, 2022.