Persona 3: Portable, 4: Golden, and 5: Royal coming to Game Pass

Persona 5: Royal is making its way to Microsoft platforms in October.
Sam Chandler
2

Xbox fans that are also Person fans have longed for the days that their favorite franchise would make its way over to the green box. And now, at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, the wait is over. Persona 3: Portable, Persona 4: Golden, and Persona 5: Royal are all making their way to Microsoft’s platforms, including Game Pass. Take a look at the following trailer and enjoy this special occasion.

Announced at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022 was the reveal that a trio of Persona games will be making their way to Xbox and PC. Persona 3: Portable, Persona 4: Golden, and Persona 5: Royal will finally be coming to Xbox platforms after existing as PlayStation exclusives since their release.

These titles have always drawn in a hardcore fan base and reviewed well. Those who have never dipped their toes into the Persona series, and who have been restricted to one system, will finally be able to see what all the fuss is about. You can learn more about these three games over on the Xbox site.

Persona 3: Portable, Persona 4: Golden, and Persona 5: Royal will be releasing on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series X, and PC, and will also be available via Game Pass. The first of this trio to arrive will be Persona 5: Royal, releasing on October 21, 2022. Take a look at the Shacknews Xbox page for information on all the exciting announcements from today’s showcase and keep it tuned to these parts as E6 2022 is kicking off on June 14.

Sam Chandler 

