Announcing Shacknews E6 2022 and the Summer of Doing Our Jobs

Oh snap, Shacknews is back with twice as many Es as E3.
Asif Khan
3

Shacknews is back with another special event happening in mid-June. Behold, Shacknews E6 2022!

Shacknews E6 2022 will take place between June 14-17 and will feature a special indie showcase presentation, live music performances, and exclusive game developer interviews. The event will take place live on our Shacknews Twitch channel and all of the VODs will be on our YouTube channel. We will be announcing more details on guests in the coming weeks, but we just couldn't contain our excitement anymore. Tune in next month for the continuation of our special event series that began with E4 2020.

Shacknews E6 2022 will feature twice as many Es as E3 and is brought to you by Shackpets.
But wait, there's more! Shacknews E6 2022 is just the beginning of the fun as we will also do the unthinkable. Shacknews will continue to do our jobs all summer long. Keep it locked on our site for more E6 news and amazing content as we get closer to our June 14, 2022 kickoff. It's going to be a hoot!

Luminary
Asif Khan is the Luminary and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

