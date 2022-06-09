Stormgate is an RTS by veteran StarCraft developers
This free-to-play RTS game looks to go toe-to-toe with some of the titans in the genre.
Stormgate was revealed at Summer Game Fest 2022, giving players a look at a cinematic from the upcoming RTS title by veteran Warcraft and StarCraft developers. The team at Frost Giant Studios are releasing Stormgate as a free-to-play title with an beta coming out in 2023. Check out the trailer below.
Developing…
